For 25 hours during last week of February, St. Francis had no active COVID patients

For slightly more than one day last week, CHI Health St. Francis had no active COVID-19 patients.

That time period extended from the afternoon of Tuesday, Feb. 23, to the afternoon of Wednesday, Feb. 24.

During that 25-hour period, “we had zero actively positive COVID-19 patient at St. Francis. This is the longest break since the surge.

Even though it was short-lived, it was a hopeful and celebratory moment for our staff and community,” Caprice Lueth, St. Francis’ director of quality and safety, said in a news release Monday.

For two hours in July, the Grand Island hospital also had zero actively positive COVID-19 patients. But the stretch last week was the longest COVID-free period since the surge began nearly a year ago.

As of Monday, CHI St. Francis has five COVID-positive patients.

A patient might be admitted as COVID-19 “actively positive.” But as the patient stays at the hospital for weeks or even months, that COVID-19 positive status can expire.

“They may still be our patient, but they are not considered COVID-19 positive according to count,” the hospital said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.