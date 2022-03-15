For Amherst man, People's Convoy was where rubber truly hit the road

Brent Schake admitted his political activism was limited to social media.

“I’d sit here on my phone in the evenings, and I'd follow all this stuff on social media and I was like, I’m not doing anything. We’re sitting here,” Schake said.

Antsy, he watched Canadian truckers protesting and read online chatter about their plight. Come February the movement went south ... and west … then east.

“This gave me an opportunity to get involved in something that’s big.”

“Big” being one of the biggest cross country road trips in U.S. history, which got the Amherst man off his smart phone and on the road himself when he joined The People’s Convoy 2022.

“For the first three weeks (the Canadian convoy) was going on and I thought, if they get one of them going here in the United States …” Schake said. “I told my wife I want to get part of it.”

The movement was created across the border in Canada in the name of ending COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Once it gained steam, several U.S. groups organized their own versions, also publicly hinged on vaccine requirements and government overreach.

“For me, it was more – it was that, too, but I went because I wanted to get involved some way,” Schake said. “This is one opportunity that a group of people got together to fight for their freedoms.”

The word “freedom” seems to get tossed around quite a bit lately.

Still, “freedom” means many things to many people. Some have accused convoy supporters and conservative-aligned groups of haphazardly using the term, kicking it down party lines like an empty aluminum can.

Schake knows what “freedom” means to him: the opposite of the state of the country today. When asked for his definition, Schake went silent for a beat. He then explained what freedom doesn’t mean to him:

“One world government … any overreach we have in our states, or in the United States. It’s time to stand up and show that our government that it’s we the people who are in charge.”

Since February reports in the media have been peppered with stories of supporters gathered on overpasses across the United States and footage of big rigs making loops around Washington, D.C., via the Capital Beltway (Interstate 495).

When he caught word about The People’s Convoy motoring across the country, Schake — a self-employed general contractor and home builder — packed up his camper and put the rubber to the road.

Schake, his wife, their camperload of supplies and a convoy of like-minded people took pit stops, including in Kearney, Lincoln, Indianapolis (“We got there about eight o’clock at night, and man, there were thousands of people there,” Schake recalled), until reaching Hagerstown, Maryland, whose metropolitan area numbers around 270,000. It is situated northwest of Washington, D.C., at a spot between Interstates 81 and 70.

Members of the convoy — from small cars to the large semis showcased in news stories — camped out at Hagerstown Speedway.

“It had a big enough parking lot for everybody,” Schake said. “They’re still there.”

Schake added, his voice hinting at disappointment: “We only spent six days with them.”

Schake headed back to Amherst (there are bills to be paid, he said). When he returned, he was “a changed man.”

“I was getting pretty dang depressed. Everything I read, follow, there’s been doom and gloom. I go on this trip, and I go, wow, there are Americans still wanting to be free and fight for our country,” he said.

“From Kearney to Lincoln, there were people at every overpass,” Schake said of the first leg of the journey.

After leaving Lincoln, the few Nebraska folks were on their own until they reached a large rally in Indianapolis.

“Once we got to Indianapolis, I kid you not, there were people on every single overpass in that 1,000 miles (to Hagerstown),” Schake said in awe. “All of them were cheering us on. Organizers said that’s what they had all the way across the United States and from California to Hagerstown, there were probably four or five overpasses that didn’t have anybody.”

There were a few other surprises along the route, Schake said.

“We got into some of the ‘blue’ states. (People were) saying, there’s not going to be very good reception … people aren’t going to be inviting. Holy smokes. There were more people on overpasses than in the ‘red’ states.”

In D.C., Schake noted, as convoy representatives met with representatives and other political leaders — some climbing into the cabs of hefty semis, he was left feeling unsure… unconvinced.

“They’re out of touch. Not in touch at all. Pictures got out there from when (Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas) rode with a truck in the truckers’ convoy for a little while. It was good for him to do that, but he just ...”

Schake trailed off, skeptical. “I don’t know. I got my own opinion on that. It was good for him to do that. It showed he was interested in people but I questioned it.”

Based on that reaction, and Schake’s recounting of his experience and motivations, it could be ascertained that despite some reports, The People’s Convoy is less about conservatives versus liberals and more about citizens versus suits.

It does seem to boil down to “us” against “them.”

Schake explained, “I look at it as you’ve got the people that are free thinkers, then you got conformists. That’s the two different people: people who conform to whatever the government or whoever tells them, and then you’ve got your people that are free thinkers that say, no. Let’s question this. But the conformers will go on — this is what we’re supposed to.”

Or is the crux of The People’s Convoy unification?

Schake said from his point of view, the convoy galvanized like-minded people, in some cases from among otherwise opposing groups. “We had a group of everybody. We had Republicans, liberals. Libertarians were in the convoy. We had Black truckers, white, Hispanics … rich people all the way down to poor people.”

Besides trucks, passenger vehicles joined the convoy. “People in those little cars, I don’t know how they slept. But then there were people there that have million dollar campers.”

Despite the galvanizing effects of The People’s Convoy, there is still a lot of work to be done, Schake admitted, but by the time he returned to Amherst, he felt like he was part of something far bigger than the 64-mile beltway circling Washington, D.C.

“We got involved in this in one way to make history,” Schake said. He said he will preserve his personal patriotic history with a memento carried with him across the nation. “I had a pretty good sized, brand-new flag and put it on the back of my pickup and I flew it all the way there.”

Now, the stories it could tell.

“It’s pretty tattered right now,” Schake said. “I’m going to frame it and put ‘The People’s Convoy 2022’ on it. I’m going to hang it in my house, and I hope it gets passed down from generation to generation. It reminds my descendants, this is what great-grandpa or great-great-grandpa, or however far it gets passed down, this was meant for me to fight for.”

However long it takes, whether in his lifetime or his descendants’ time, Schake said change is coming.

“This snowball started going down this mountain and now it’s about halfway down the mountain,” Schake said. “The rest of us have to take what we’ve learned. These guys started small to get the snowball rolling. We just got to keep it rolling.”

And when the snowball hits?

“If we get take care of these things we’re starting, then things are gonna start getting better.”

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.