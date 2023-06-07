Providing the answer to Hall County's court needs will cost anywhere from $27.7 million to $58 million.

Those were ballpark estimates provided to the Hall County Commission Tuesday morning by architects who are tasked with expanding the county's legal facilities.

Steve Severson and Darin Horst of Davis Design have appeared before commissioners numerous times. But they met recently with judges, clerks and other personnel in an attempt to refine plans to meet the county's needs.

Severson and Horst outlined the three main options the commission is considering to fulfill the legal community's requirements.

One option is to build an addition to the existing Hall County Courthouse. Its estimated cost ranges from $27.5 million to $36.2 million.

The second option is a standalone building nearby with a connection to the courthouse. That cost would be $28.2 million to $36.8 million.

The third idea is a standalone judicial center that would be built east of Grand Island, near the Hall County Department of Corrections. The tab on that project would be $43 million to $58 million.

All of those scenarios feature four county and four district court courtrooms. Among other things, the projects would house judges' chambers, jury rooms, hearing rooms, offices for bailiffs and court reporters, detainee waiting areas and storage areas for records and evidence.

None of the three main options include the Hall County attorney's office.

The architects also provided a fourth scenario, in which the county attorney's office would be included in the standalone judicial building. That four-story building would have a price tag of $56.8 million to $75 million.

Horst also briefly discussed a three-story building with the fourth floor consisting of only a shell. He estimated the cost of that structure would be $38 million to $49 million.

Horst pointed out that the numbers he gave were very rough estimates.

Board members didn't make any decisions about the options Tuesday. But they talked about possible moves for various government offices.

Commissioner Gary Quandt said the board has to have an idea in mind if the county plans to abandon the courthouse. He would hate to see some of the historic courtrooms in the building turned into offices.

The public would probably appreciate knowing that the board has a plan for the courthouse, Commissioner Pam Lancaster said.

Commissioners agree that, no matter which option is picked, Pine Street should be closed permanently from Court Street north to First Street. A traffic study of the area was recently completed.

The board voted to send a letter asking the city to consider closing Pine Street, with a copy of the traffic study attached.

Hall County Attorney Marty Klein plans to visit the annex building to see if that building's second floor would be suitable for his department.

On another subject, the commission discussed the budget for the Midland Area Agency on Aging (MAAA). Attending the meet were MAAA Executive Director Casey Muzic and Dana Kirby, director of the Grand Generation Center.

The board voted to approve a budget increase of $7,320 for MAAA.

Commissioner Scott Sorensen said the issue of caring for seniors isn't going away. Many Baby Boomers are just now beginning to take advantage of senior programs. If the federal government doesn't change the provisions of the Older Americans Act, local costs will continue to rise, Sorensen said.

Also at the meeting, the board purchased 14 electronic device units made by a company called Guardian for use at Hall County Jail. The total cost of the items, with licensing, is $18,642.23. The purchase will be made through an inmate welfare line item.