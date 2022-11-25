For many shoppers, Black Friday is a cherished tradition

For many people, Black Friday shopping is a great annual tradition.

Donna Morris was huddled outside Menards at 5:40 a.m. Friday with her two grandchildren, Jada, 14, and Troy, 11.

They made sure they brought a pair of blankets with them to stay warm. "Years of experience," Morris said.

They were waiting patiently for Menards to open at 6 a.m. Before the day was over, they planned to visit 10 stores.

Even though they were shivering, the grandchildren were still having fun.

"Usually I'm by myself," Morris said "But as they get older they want to come with me."

It's no surprise they wanted to come along. "I'm a cool Nana," Morris said. She's happy to spend time with her grandchildren as long as they want to hang out with her.

Plus, getting up early saves money. One year, Morris figured out that she'd saved $300 by shopping on Black Friday.

The shoppers waiting outside Kohl's at 4:45 a.m. included a fun group of seven people from Blue Hill, Superior and Clay Center.

One of them, Betty Hatch, planned to buy a $5 coffee pot. She and her husband, Dennis, had left their Superior home at 2:30 a.m. Betty was planning to buy some birthday gifts for her husband, whose birthday is Dec. 6. She also planned to just look around.

The other five members of the group were related. Sharon and Dick Brehm of Clay Center are longtime Black Friday participants.

"It's a tradition," Sharon said.

They were accompanied by their grandddaughter, Kenzie Bunner, her boyfriend, Trevor Bilthoft, and her mother, Jodi Bunner.

Kenzie, 20, was excited. Her cousins had always gotten to go shopping with her grandparents, and now it was her turn.

The group didn't plan to get home until after 6 p.m.

Grandpa Dick, though, would head home on his own long before that. "Someone's got to feed the horses," he said.

The Brehms always start Black Friday at Kohl's.

"See you next year," Sharon said.

"We'll be here," Dick said.

Many of the people at Menards were attracted by scratch tickets that were given to the first 200 shoppers.

You don't find long lines at as many stores as you used to. A Walmart employee said many people bought items online, and came in later to pick them up, or had them delivered.

Still, 15 or 20 people were seen standing outside the south Walmart shortly before 6 a.m.

Stores that did have long lines Friday morning includes Kohl's and Menards.

Just before the Menards doors opened at 6, the line totaled 130 people and was growing by the moment.

About 80 people were ready to shop at Kohl's just before 5 a.m. The first people in line were Brandon and Liz Colclasure of Central City, who arrived at 4 a.m. They were drawn by the scratch tickets. But they also planned to buy gifts for their four kids.

Kerry Jones was the first one in line at Menards. He'd been standing outside since 4:55. He planned to buy bakeware and other kitchen items for his wife. After buying the five items, he planned to head for hom.

Many people stay inside their cars for a while before getting in line. For those people, taking a nap is common.

Wade and Beau Bierman-Berggrin of York arrived at Menards at 4 a.m. Wade planned to buy a fireplace that was priced half-off. They also planned to go to Home Depot and Kohl's.

Three people stood outside the north Walmart at 4:30 a.m. Emerson Beer and his wife, Jade, were there to buy an Xbox Series X console.

The store didn't open until 6 a.m., but the Aurora couple arrived in plenty of time. "We've been here since almost 2," he said. But they spent a lot of that time waiting in their car.

Black Friday is a reminder that Grand Island merchants attract many out-of-town customers. More than half of the people interviewed were from outside Grand Island.

Lexie Lemburg of Broken Bow, for instance, bought a 75-inch TV from Best Buy for $579.99. She had driven to Kearney first but the stores were closed.

She wasn't the only person buying TVs at Best Buy. Employees weren't able to fit a big TV into one woman's vehicle, so they had to make arrangements for delivery.

Some shoppers were looking for PlayStation 5's. Best Buy was sold out Friday, but the store had the consoles earlier in the week.

Some shoppers also had groceries in mind. They'd heard about a big hamburger discount at Super Saver.