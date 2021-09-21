For mature audiences; ‘Paranormal Cirque’ combines theater, circus and cabaret

Paranormal beings will hang out in a parking lot Thursday through Sunday in Grand Island.
Cirque Italia returns to Grand Island with “Paranormal Cirque,” which will be staged inside a tent at the Conestoga Mall parking lot, not far from Best Buy.
Based in Sarasota, Fla., Cirque Italia presented a water circus in the same location in September 2020. While that show was family fare, Paranormal Cirque is aimed at a more mature audience.
“Are you ready, Grand Island? Do you love thrilling, wicked, sexy or even dangerous things?” according to a news release. “Paranormal Cirque will expose you to a unique creation of combined theater, circus and cabaret with a new European-style flare.”
The circus carries an R rating.
“This innovative horror story features different shades of sexy and an incomparable storyline — the only thing you can be sure of during this unique experience is that you will not know what to expect! It might be hard to divide reality and illusion!” says the news release.
Those 13 to 17 must be accompanied by an adult. Kids 12 and younger are not allowed entry.
“It’s not because it’s scary,” said Sarah Kessler, who handles public relations for the circus.
The age restriction is more due to adult language and content, she said.
Adults are free to bring teenagers if they feel their 13- to 17-year-old “is mature enough to handle it,” Kessler said.
Paranormal Circus is largely like a regular circus performance, “with an underlying horror theme,” she said. The circus includes vampires and magic.
What kind of people will enjoy the show?
“Everyone. I mean, it’s just gotten rave reviews,” Kessler said.
The circus is great for a date night, she said. “I’ve seen it a few times, and it’s the kind of show that’ll keep you on the edge of your seats the whole time,” she said. Audiences will be “constantly enthralled with the show. They don’t want it to end.”
“Are you intrigued yet?” says the news release. “Dare to let yourself get wicked for one night under our Big Top and live on the edge with Paranormal Cirque show! You will fall into a parallel world and end up surrounded by monstrous creatures with hidden talents that will amaze you with the circus arts. This show is NOT for the faint of heart. You may have to catch your breath or try to stop your heart from racing during this adrenaline-filled performance.”
While the circus provides monstrous creatures with hidden talents, it will not include real animals.
Each performance begins with a pre-show, in which actors “run around and scare people,” Kessler said.
Doors open an hour before the show, and the pre-show begins 45 minutes before the show.
“The show itself is not scary. However, if you’re not into being scared, you can just skip the pre-show and go to the show,” Kessler said.
“A careful casting selection has united the best artists from all over the world,” says the news release.
The acts will include “the jaw-dropping Wheel of Death” and “mystifying magic,” as well as an “always sexy-yet-dangerous” silk aerial act, the release says.
About 50 people will bring the circus to Grand Island.
“Each performer is not just a performer,” Kessler said. In addition to appearing in the show, they might do ticketing, concessions or work on the tent crew.
In addition to two water circuses and the Paranormal Cirque, Cirque Italia launched a production called Cirque Alcatraz in May.
Tickets may be purchased now starting at $10, depending on availability. The price range extends to $50.
Under a special promotion, the circus offers $5 off any full-priced ticket purchased in levels 1, 2 or 3. “This offer cannot be combined with any other offers, discounts or deals,” says the news release. “Please call 941-704-8572 to get the promo code for your location.”
Cirque Italia says it enforces all recommendations set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local municipalities.
“The safety of our guests and employees are of the utmost importance to us,” says the news release. “Every member of the Cirque Italia family is committed to the health and wellness of our fans. As such, we have made certain adjustments and accommodations in order to comply with the safety guidelines set forth by local and state officials.”
These adjustments and accommodations include some of the following:
— Restricted seating capacity.
— Socially distanced seating with visual cues throughout the tent.
— Mask mandate for anyone over 3 years of age (available for purchase if needed).
— Increased number of hand sanitization stations in and around tent
— All common areas are wiped down and disinfected every 10 to 15 minutes.
In addition, people are urged to purchase tickets in advance in order to better plan for social distancing.