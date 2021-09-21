For mature audiences; ‘Paranormal Cirque’ combines theater, circus and cabaret

The age restriction is more due to adult language and content, she said.

Adults are free to bring teenagers if they feel their 13- to 17-year-old “is mature enough to handle it,” Kessler said.

Paranormal Circus is largely like a regular circus performance, “with an underlying horror theme,” she said. The circus includes vampires and magic.

What kind of people will enjoy the show?

“Everyone. I mean, it’s just gotten rave reviews,” Kessler said.

The circus is great for a date night, she said. “I’ve seen it a few times, and it’s the kind of show that’ll keep you on the edge of your seats the whole time,” she said. Audiences will be “constantly enthralled with the show. They don’t want it to end.”

“Are you intrigued yet?” says the news release. “Dare to let yourself get wicked for one night under our Big Top and live on the edge with Paranormal Cirque show! You will fall into a parallel world and end up surrounded by monstrous creatures with hidden talents that will amaze you with the circus arts. This show is NOT for the faint of heart. You may have to catch your breath or try to stop your heart from racing during this adrenaline-filled performance.”