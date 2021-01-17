For pastors, bats are sometimes an unpleasant fact of life

Part of a pastor’s job, among many other duties, is dealing with bats.

The creatures often can be found in older buildings, such as churches.

Bats are nondenominational. All six Grand Island pastors contacted by The Independent either had experiences with bats in their current churches or previous houses of worship.

In September, the pastor of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church found a bat on the floor of the office. At first, the Rev. John D. Adams thought it was a leaf. As he got closer, he realized in was a bat. He picked it up in a towel and removed it. The bat cheeped as he picked it up.

Adams has had bat experiences in other churches.

In the church he grew up in, in McLean, Va., “we had one on Christmas Eve. It was alive enough that it took most of the normal choir rehearsal time for us to corral it.”

That bat was “hanging out in a stairwell,” Adams said.

The Rev. Myron Meyer, who is interim pastor at St. Pauls Lutheran Church, is unaware of any bats at his current church.