For pastors, bats are sometimes an unpleasant fact of life

Part of a pastor’s job, among many other duties, is dealing with bats.
The creatures often can be found in older buildings, such as churches.
Bats are nondenominational. All six Grand Island pastors contacted by The Independent either had experiences with bats in their current churches or previous houses of worship.
In September, the pastor of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church found a bat on the floor of the office. At first, the Rev. John D. Adams thought it was a leaf. As he got closer, he realized in was a bat. He picked it up in a towel and removed it. The bat cheeped as he picked it up.
Adams has had bat experiences in other churches.
In the church he grew up in, in McLean, Va., “we had one on Christmas Eve. It was alive enough that it took most of the normal choir rehearsal time for us to corral it.”
That bat was “hanging out in a stairwell,” Adams said.
The Rev. Myron Meyer, who is interim pastor at St. Pauls Lutheran Church, is unaware of any bats at his current church.
But he’s encountered the winged creatures at two churches he served in the past. One of the buildings was a newer structure, built in the 1970s. Somehow, bats would get in and fly around the sanctuary. “About once a month, we would have bats in there,” Meyer said.
Bats were a problem a few years ago at Trinity Lutheran Church, before the church redid the roof, said the Rev. Adam Snoberger. They tended to show up in the fall, he said. They still show up occasionally.
Pastors don’t always have to deal with the creatures of the night. The task often falls to ushers and maintenance people.
In November or December, the Rev. Kevin Geurink found a bat sitting on the molding in the narthex of First Presbyterian Church. “He was just sitting there, not doing anything,” Geurink said.
He and others tried to wave some air at him, but he wouldn’t move. “One of the guys got on a chair, picked up the bat and put him outside,” Geurink said.
At First Presbyterian, flies present a bigger problem than bats.
Pastors aren’t always anxious to talk about bats, but it’s one of the gritty realities of life they’ve had to deal with.
At Trinity United Methodist Church, bats appear every year, mostly in the fall. Exterminators have told the Rev. Kelly Karges that they can squeeze through a hole a quarter of an inch in size.
In operating a church, pastors face almost countless challenges.
For one thing, birds might show up in the sanctuary.
Last year, at Trinity United Methodist, the fire alarm went off in the middle of a church service. “We all evacuated,” Karges said.
One problem can lead to another. “Right now, we have a short in our fire alarm system,” Karges said. “We have an excellent fire alarm system, but when it goes off, it shuts the boiler down.”
The Rev. Jim Golka of St. Mary’s Cathedral is another pastor who’s had experience with bats.
“I’ve climbed up into the ceiling of our church, and they’re there all summer long. So I’ve seen them there,” he said.
During the night, bats will come into the sanctuary “and set off our alarm maybe four times a year,” Golka said.
Homes and churches aren’t the only refuge of bats.
They show up once or twice a year in some Hall County buildings, says Hall County Facilities Director Loren “Doone” Humphrey.
They appear in the county attorney building and in the Veterans Service Office building.
“And then we do have them show up in the courthouse from time to time,” Humphrey said. He hasn’t seen them in the courthouse for a year or so.
When they do appear, the bats are trapped and taken out into the country.
Humphrey notes that they’re a protected species. “I don’t like to kill them anyway. They do a lot of good work as far as eating bugs at night,” including mosquitoes, he said.
The best way to trap them is with a coffee can. When the bat is inside the can, you slide the lid on.
Humphrey knows his way around bats.
“Yeah, we’ve got quite a bit of experience with bats over the years,” he said.
When he worked for the school district, bats appeared frequently in the old Wasmer Elementary School.
When construction picked up downtown a couple of years ago, “that’s when we noticed an increase in bat activity in our buildings,” Humphrey said, referring to Hall County structures.
At the time a new HVAC system was installed in the courthouse, “we noticed the bats move to a different building,” he said.
When there’s a lot of activity inside a building, “They tend to go find somewhere else,” Humphrey said.