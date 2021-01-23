For ReStore, today could be its final day

Even though Grand Island didn’t have much flooding in 2019, there was so much rain that people got behind on construction.

As a result, “we started to get behind,” she said.

Jelinek and her 18-person board figured it might take about three years to “get back to a normal track of construction” in the community.

But the arrival of COVID-19 hastened trends that already were underway.

Habitat for Humanity works with many people in the building trade.

Local contractors have been extremely busy, but life has been difficult for them because of business shutdowns, Jelinek said. Not only are lumber costs sky-high, but it’s hard to get plumbing supplies and appliances.

The supply chain has been disrupted. “We have had great difficulty getting the siding we normally use,” Jelinek said.

‘Sad to see it go’

Although the ReStore has many fans in Grand Island, business has not been what it was.

“One person said they were really sad to see it go. They loved the store, and they mentioned they hadn’t been in there in two years,” Jelinek said.