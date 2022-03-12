For the first time this year, area COVID transmission goes in green zone

Central District Health Department’s COVID positivity rate has slid into the green zone, officials announced Friday.

The most recent seven-day average shows a health district case count of 20 in the last seven-day period with a 10% test positivity rate, 25.5 cases per 100,000 and no deaths. Per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, those factors put CDHD’s coverage area in the “low transmissibility” category – or “green.”

The last time the health district had a positivity rate less than 10% was the week of July 3, 2021. At that time, CDHD – which consists of Hall, Hamilton and Merrick counties – had a 6.3% positivity rate, officials reported.

According to CDC, as of March 10 more than 98% of the United States’ population is in an area with a low or medium COVID-19 Community Level.

It’s a sure sign the omicron variant, which bears responsibility for the last surge, has fizzled, said Teresa Anderson, health director of CDHD. “The omicron variant has kind of burned itself through. This one was a quicker up-and-down with the omicron.”

Still, Anderson said, another variant surfacing is all but inevitable, but she remains cautiously optimistic. “It’s quite possible that we’ll have another surge. We have no idea what the next variant will do. Right now, according to the World Health Organization, there are no variants of concern, so that’s a good sign.”

The middle of the United States is at a bit of a disadvantage currently, Anderson noted. “Right now in the central part of the country our vaccination rates are low enough that should that variant come on in, it’s going to take a fairly strong hold of the population.”

Anderson said she encourages people to get vaccinated – completely. “We know that there are people who got their two doses of the mRNA vaccine … that didn’t get boosted. That booster is really important.”

Soon younger people will have the chance to be vaccinated, Anderson said. “One thing we really are looking forward to is being able to vaccinate kids that are six months (old) to up to four years. We haven’t gotten that vaccine yet.”

Being “in the green” changes the nature of coronavirus transmission prevention, Anderson said. “Where we are right now, the hospitals aren’t seeing a lot of COVID patients. We can loosen up, if you will, and we can go places without a mask, we can get into large group settings, and feel fairly safe.”

Being proactive is more about self-empowerment at this stage, Anderson said. “We’re empowering people to say: You know what, I know what I need to ask for. I know what I need to stay home.”

Numbers being reported by county can help make decisions like whether to wear a mask, or stay home. These figures can be found by visiting the CDHD website (https://cdhd.ne.gov/), then clicking on the CDC site.

“We’re looking for people to become very familiar with checking out that community transmission and then making decisions for themselves and their loved ones based on what they know,” Anderson said.

Using CDC’s county-by-county numbers, coupled with knowledge about one’s own health status help people make decisions about how to protect themselves and others, Anderson said. “If you’re someone who is young and healthy, and not really concerned about the spread, or about catching COVID, then you don’t have to take any precautions. If you’re someone who has an underlying health condition, you probably want to talk to your doctor about wearing a mask.”

Central District Health Department offers services to help people take precautions and make decisions. Free COVID tests are available at CDHD as well as vaccines. Take home tests are getting in short supply.

While green is good, the specter of another surge still looms, making personal choices about vaccinations, wearing masks and other precautions critical, Anderson said. “We’ve got a lot of things in place right now that can help guide our decision making. But there’s always that risk that there is some virus out there.”

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.

