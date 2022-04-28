For the Love of Children award banquet tonight

Eight individuals will be honored at the For the Love of Children Celebration and Award Banquet, which runs today from 5:30-8 p.m. at Riverside Golf Club.

The annual banquet presents one Lifetime Achievement Award and three For the Love of Children Awards.

Because COVID-19 canceled the last two banquets, winners from both 2021 and 2022 will be honored.

The Lifetime Achievement Award for 2021 will be presented to Donna Helzer of Head Start. The 2022 recipient will be LaDonna Obermiller of 4H Extension.

Six people will receive the For the Love of Children Award. “These individuals are being recognized for their continuing contributions to child well-being through employment or volunteer activities,” said a news release.

The 2021 recipients are Jeff Ellsworth, former principal of Chapman School; Jason Urbanski of the Grand Island Police Department, a school resource officer for Grand Island Public Schools, and Cody Van Winkle, placement specialist for Building Blocks Foster Care.

Those receiving For the Love of Children Awards for 2022 will be Dawn Deuel-Rutt, a GIPS school social worker; Miguel Baeza Aguilera, assistant director of admissions for Wayne State College, and Rosey Gomez of the Early Development Network.

The For the Love of Children Banquet began in 2015 to celebrate and honor the contributions of Grand Island community members who advocate for and serve children. Every day, members of the community work to ensure that all children are well cared for, healthy, educated and loved.

The banquet is presented by the Association for Child Abuse Prevention (ACAP), in collaboration with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Nebraska, Boys Town, Building Blocks Foster Care, First Light Child Advocacy Center, Crisis Center and Heartland CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates).