‘For the Love of Children’ award recipients celebrated

“He is creative, humorous, compassionate and intelligent. He relates well with children and gets to know the foster parents he works with well. He understands that his job has a powerful impact on children during some of their most difficult days,” the release says. “It is important that he finds a foster home able to connect to and meet the needs of the child. Outside of his ability to advocate as the president of the Association for Child Abuse Prevention, he utilizes his creativity to create award-winning floats for parades.”