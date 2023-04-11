This year's "For the Love of Children" banquet and celebration will be held Thursday, April 20, at Riverside Golf Club.

A social hour and raffle basket preview begin at 5:30 p.m., with dinner at 6:30 p.m. The program begins at 7 p.m.

The "For the Love of Children" banquet began in 2015 to celebrate and honor the contributions of Grand Island community members who advocate for and serve children. Everyday members of the community work to ensure that all children are well cared for, healthy, educated and loved. The Association for Child Abuse Prevention (ACAP), in collaboration with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Nebraska, Boys Town, First Light, Heartland CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) and Willow Rising host the event annually. The banquet presents one Lifetime Achievement Award and three For the Love of Children Awards.

Community members are welcome and encouraged to attend to recognize the four honorees. Tickets are currently available for $35 each at any hosting organization. Additional information may be obtained from the executive directors of any hosting organization.

Listed below are the award recipients.

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Jo Smith will be given the Lifetime Achievement Award, which is presented to an individual who has contributed substantially over his or her lifetime to the well-being of children through employment, leadership and/or participation in volunteer activities. Recipients must have a minimum of 25 years of service to children.

For more than 25 years, Smith has worked with the youngest in our community. Smith is an Early Childhood professional having spent much of her career at Head Start in a variety of positions.

Currently, Smith serves as a Rooted in Relationships Coach. Rooted in Relationships is an initiative of The Nebraska Children and Families Foundation. Numerous roles have included working directly with children and their caregivers. One nominator shared about Smith, “I was inspired by her ability to help parents meet the needs of their children by educating them on development, educational, health and beyond for their children.”

In addition to her full-time work, Smith also volunteers and offers her expertise to improve the lives of children in the Grand Island area. Smith provides trainings in the community that address how to respond to child abuse and neglect and keep youth safe, provide knowledge regarding Shaken Baby Syndrome and how to prevent it, and so much more.

On Smith’s nomination, another nominator shared, “Jo has dedicated many years to promoting safety and quality care and education for our youngest children in Hall County and throughout central Nebraska and she is very deserving of the recognition for her commitment and dedication throughout the years.”

FOR THE LOVE OF CHILDREN AWARD

Audrey Rowley, Kathryn Vampola and Judy Weinrich will be presented with the For the Love of Children Award. These Individuals are being recognized for their continuing contributions to child well-being through employment or volunteer activities.

Rowley is an attorney by trade. She focuses her practice on Domestic and Family Law, Guardianships/Conservatorships, and Juvenile Law. Simply put, she fights for what is best for the children on her caseloads.

According to her nominator, “A child at heart, Audrey has dedicated herself to lifting up youth in our community in various ways.” Rowley has provided leadership for child-serving community organizations in Grand Island, such as Big Brothers Big Sisters and the Youth Philanthropy Board.

She can be credited with bringing the Grand Island Children's Museum project to life. As a board member of Big Brothers Big Sisters, she has served in leadership roles, including the role of board president. She has guided high school juniors and seniors through the Youth Philanthropy Board program as a mentor for the past four years -- modeling professional, responsible and philanthropic behaviors -- at times while wearing an inflatable dinosaur costume.

Rowley’s nominator wrote that “Her heart of hearts works to validate and encourage youth of all ages to have positive, impactful experiences; I cannot think of anyone more deserving of recognition for all she has put into this work.”

Vampola, a Grand Island transplant, is an attorney at Wolf, McDermott, Depue, Sabott, Butz, Porto, LLC. Vampola focuses her practice on juvenile and family law, civil litigation, criminal law, guardianship/conservatorship and personal injury. She is also a certified Guardian ad Litem for juvenile and probate matters.

Vampola has always enjoyed diving headfirst into her community, particularly with organizations that focus on youth development. She facilitates Grand Island Senior High’s Mock Trials. Vampola joined the board of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Nebraska in 2021. Her knowledge and skills have helped shape the organization as it operates today. Vampola widely impacted Big Brothers Big Sisters by serving on the policies and procedures committee, often having important conversations on the health and proper operations of the workplace.

Vampola’s day typically encompasses juveniles and families in difficult and emotional cases, However, she and her husband are at nearly every public event of BBBS. Her passion for helping children is evident. Vampola’s goal is not to just meet some minimal professional or ethical requirement for her young clients. Instead, she consistently goes above and beyond to work with children, families, and case workers to do anything she can to help improve the lives of children. As her nominator shared, “The betterment of the lives of children is Kathryn’s professional and personal passion. Nobody would be more deserving of the “For the Love of Children” award than Kathryn Vampola.”

Weinrich is the service coordinator supervisor for the Early Development Network based through rural Med Management Resources. She has worked with families and the community since 2001.

She has been instrumental in building the Early Development Program from the beginning stages. As a service coordinator, she has advocated for children and their families in this area to make sure that all are connected to the right resources and will support parents as they advocate for their children. Throughout her career, Weinrich has made great connections with families. While she is a supervisor and has specific duties within that role, she also carries a case load because she does not want to lose that connection with children and families.

Weinrich has impacted so many lives with her attitude and knowledge. She will spend time with her families to see what concerns they may have. If a family needs a high chair, clothes, food, utilities assistance etc., she knows where to send them or who to call.

On Weinrich’s connection to children and families, her nominator shared, “It is so fulfilling to see families come and visit Judy in her office or stop her when we are out in the community to thank her for all that she did not only for their child(ren) but for the whole family.”