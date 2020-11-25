Forecast for the 50s on Turkey Day

A cold rain brought much-needed moisture Tuesday to central Nebraska.

As of midafternoon, Grand Island was nearing a quarter inch of rain.

As of Tuesday, since September, Grand Island has had 2.26 inches of precipitation. The 30-year average is 5.02 inches.

For the year, Grand Island was down more than 4 inches of precipitation. Last year, at this time, the annual total was more than 12 inches more than normal.

During the day Tuesday, the temperature fell into the 30s. It was breezy with north winds at 15 to 20 mph. Gusts were as high as 30 mph, making it feel much colder.

With the temperature continuing to drop going into the night, there was a chance of snow before the weather system cleared out after midnight. The morning low was expected to be in the mid-20s.

On Thanksgiving eve, it will be sunny with a high near 48. The low will be about 29.

Thanksgiving Day will be sunny with a high near 50. Winds will be from the west-southwest at 5 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

The low will be about 25.