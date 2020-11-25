Forecast for the 50s on Turkey Day

A cold rain brought much-needed moisture Tuesday to central Nebraska.
As of midafternoon, Grand Island was nearing a quarter inch of rain.
As of Tuesday, since September, Grand Island has had 2.26 inches of precipitation. The 30-year average is 5.02 inches.
For the year, Grand Island was down more than 4 inches of precipitation. Last year, at this time, the annual total was more than 12 inches more than normal.
During the day Tuesday, the temperature fell into the 30s. It was breezy with north winds at 15 to 20 mph. Gusts were as high as 30 mph, making it feel much colder.
With the temperature continuing to drop going into the night, there was a chance of snow before the weather system cleared out after midnight. The morning low was expected to be in the mid-20s.
On Thanksgiving eve, it will be sunny with a high near 48. The low will be about 29.
Thanksgiving Day will be sunny with a high near 50. Winds will be from the west-southwest at 5 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
The low will be about 25.
Since 1942, according to the National Weather Service in Hastings, Thanksgiving has been observed on the fourth Thursday of November.
The weather service said Thanksgiving weather conditions in south-central Nebraska can “vary dramatically from one year to the next.”
“Just in the past 30 years, high temperatures in Grand Island have ranged from 16 to 72, and lows have ranged from 1 to 39,” the weather service reported.
The warmest Thanksgiving on record occurred in 2017 with a high of 72, while the lowest temperature was -2 in 1938.
Only 16 of 125 Thanksgivings on record (13%) have featured high temperatures of 60 or higher, but eight of those have occurred in the past 23 years, according to NWS Hastings.
Thanksgiving has also had its fair share of cold days.
In recent years, including last year, four consecutive years, from 2013 to 2016, failed to reach 40 degrees. Thanksgiving 1985 — with a high of 14/low of 3 — and 1993 — with a high of 16/low of 1 — are the coldest of the last several decades.
Precipitationwise, measurable amounts of 0.01 inch or more have occurred in 19 of 125 years, or only 15% of the time.
In the past 25 years, only two have featured measurable amounts — in 2015 and 2019. The weather service said that snow (at least 0.1 inch) has been quite rare on the holiday itself, with only 10 instances on record, including last year.
“The 3.2 inches that fell five years ago in 2015 was actually the second-snowiest Thanksgiving on record, falling slightly short of the 4.0 measured in 1931 and 1919,” the weather service said.
However, when including the entire “Thanksgiving weekend” as part of the holiday, NWS Hastings reported that 1983 had 13.6 inches of snow.
This year, after Thanksgiving, Friday will be sunny with a high near 49 and a low of 26.
Warmer temperatures will prevail during the weekend with Saturday’s high near 54 and a low of 31.
Sunday will be colder with a high of 45 and a low of about 21.
Before Tuesday’s precipitation, the area was suffering from moderate to severe drought, leading to fire risks and dry cropland and pastures going into late fall.
The USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service rated topsoil supplies statewide, earlier this week, 20% very short, 44% short, 35% adequate and 1% surplus.
Subsoil moisture supplies rated 24% very short, 40% short, 35% adequate and 1% surplus.
Winter wheat condition rated 4% very poor, 16% poor, 41% fair, 36% good and 3% excellent.
Pasture and range conditions rated 17% very poor, 21% poor, 30% fair, 31% good and 1% excellent.
