Forecast: Spring flood risk below normal for south-central Nebraska region

If current trends continue, the flood foreceast said it may end up in lowest 10% for freezing degree days.

Freezing degree days is a measure of how cold it has been and how long it has been cold; the cumulative fdd is usually calculated as a sum of average daily degrees below freezing for a specified time period (10 days, month, season, etc.).

Another contributing factor for the low flooding potential this spring is that soil moisture is drier than normal and capable of absorbing plenty of moisture thus limiting spring flood potential.

Another limiting spring flood potential is that frozen ground affects on runoff. The weather service said that it should not be a concern as the ground should quickly thaw during the next week with no precipitation expected on frozen ground.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Also, the long-range precipitation outlook indicates a higher likelihood of below-average precipitation.

Precipitation during the last 90 days has averaged 25% to 50% of normal.

The below-normal soil moisture will allow the ground to easily absorb a good deal of moisture.

The drought forecast has this area rated D1, which means moderate drought.