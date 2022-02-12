Forecast: Spring flood risk below normal for south-central Nebraska region

The National Weather Service in Hastings reported this week, in its annual spring flood forecast, that the flood risk this spring across south-central Nebraska and north-central Kansas generally will be below normal.
In its report, the weather service said that local winter snowpack is nonexistent. As of Feb 11, there was no local winter snowpack and no snowmelt contribution to possible spring flooding.
As of Feb 10, Grand Island’s seasonal snow total is 5.1 inches compared to the 30-year average of 17.6 inches. Since Dec. 1, the liquid equivalent of the snow received in Grand Island is 1.18 inches.
The weather service reported that the mountain snowpack in the Platte River Basin is near normal and not expected to result in spring flooding.
NWS said streamflow in the area’s biggest rivers is averaging below normal.
As it has been a warmer than normal winter, river ice and frost depth is less significant than normal. The spring flood forecast said river ice largely should lush out of local rivers during the next week, but cautions to watch for possible ice jams as ice breaks up.
The weather service said that a warm 2022 winter has lead to minimal river ice thickness. That decreases threat of seasonal ice jams.
If current trends continue, the flood foreceast said it may end up in lowest 10% for freezing degree days.
Freezing degree days is a measure of how cold it has been and how long it has been cold; the cumulative fdd is usually calculated as a sum of average daily degrees below freezing for a specified time period (10 days, month, season, etc.).
Another contributing factor for the low flooding potential this spring is that soil moisture is drier than normal and capable of absorbing plenty of moisture thus limiting spring flood potential.
Another limiting spring flood potential is that frozen ground affects on runoff. The weather service said that it should not be a concern as the ground should quickly thaw during the next week with no precipitation expected on frozen ground.
Also, the long-range precipitation outlook indicates a higher likelihood of below-average precipitation.
Precipitation during the last 90 days has averaged 25% to 50% of normal.
The below-normal soil moisture will allow the ground to easily absorb a good deal of moisture.
The drought forecast has this area rated D1, which means moderate drought.
The dry conditions, along with windy days and low humidity, increases the risk of the weather service issuing wildfire warnings for the remainder of the winter and into spring.
In related news, the Hastings NWS said that 2021 was “somewhat odd precipitation year” within its 30-county coverage area.
Based on data from dozens of NWS and CoCoRaHS/NeRAIN observers and also radar-estimated analysis, the weather service said that the year as a whole was wetter than 2020 (with limited exception), featuring a varied mix of generally modestly above/below normal precipitation (most places within 4 inches either side of normal).
What “saved” 2021 from being a much drier year, the weather service said was that March 2021 featured at least near-record amounts across its area (actually record-wettest in the Tri-Cities), with most places tallying between four inches and nine inches, which generally is 3-6 times normal.
Subtracting March out of the picture, the weather service said the other 11 months of 2021 (as a whole) “clearly leaned drier-than-normal across most of our area.”
Grand Island’s average daily temperature during 2021 was 53.3 degrees, which is 1.5 degrees above the 30-year average. In 2021, 28.59 inches of precipitation fell, which was 1.98 inches. Forty-six percent of Grand Island’s precipitation fell in March (8.65 inches) and August (4.53 inches.) That leaves the remaining 10 months averaging 1.5 inches of precipitation.
The weather service said that for the majority of our area, anywhere from six to eight of the final nine months of the year (April-Dec) featured below-normal precipitation with the end of 2021 finishing very dry especially within most of north-central Kansas, where November and December combined featured no more than 0.15 inches of moisture in most spots.