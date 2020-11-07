Forensic camera helpful in fight against domestic assault, human trafficking

A recent $20,000 gift from the CHI Health St. Francis Foundation and St. Francis Auxiliary is helping to protect area victims of sexual assault, domestic violence and human trafficking.
The group, in conjunction with the St. Francis Project Serenity campaign, recently acquired a CortexFlo forensic camera that uses an alternative light source to capture bruising below the skin before it’s visible to the naked eye.
Forensic nurse examiners at St. Francis are trained to use the camera to collect medical evidence crucial in judicial proceedings. The new technology limits the need for additional trips to the hospital, reducing the risk of re-traumatization for the victim. In addition, a single staff member can display an injury while also taking the photo, further protecting patient privacy.
Installed in September, the forensic camera already has been used in multiple assault cases.
“Many times, especially with strangulation, visible marks don’t show until a few days after. The ability to see the extent of an injury, right away, is helpful for law enforcement efforts in seeking an immediate protection order against the offender and building a solid case for potential prosecution,” Brandi Stein, forensic nurse examiner at CHI Health St. Francis, says in a news release.
“The goal is to quickly confirm evidence of violence, so we can keep the victim safe,” Stein added. “It’s also beneficial for the wellness of our victims. Instead of spending time holding the camera, now I can focus all my attention on my patient’s needs during this vulnerable time. The new technology provides more privacy, because I alone can operate the camera, and still have my hands free to position and comfort my patient. Seeing the damage before it appears is helpful for treatment and reassures my patient about their injuries from the very beginning. The sooner the patient can take back control of their own body, the sooner they can begin to heal.”
Project Serenity also has provided funding for the education and certification of five forensic nurse examiners at St. Francis. Through this project, St. Francis Foundation is embarking on a fundraising campaign to create a specially equipped, private access forensic nurse examiner consultation and exam room at the hospital. Community education and outreach for violence awareness and prevention also will be provided through the foundation’s Project Serenity funding.
For more information about Project Serenity, contact St. Francis Foundation at 308-398-5400.
