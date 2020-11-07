Forensic camera helpful in fight against domestic assault, human trafficking

A recent $20,000 gift from the CHI Health St. Francis Foundation and St. Francis Auxiliary is helping to protect area victims of sexual assault, domestic violence and human trafficking.

The group, in conjunction with the St. Francis Project Serenity campaign, recently acquired a CortexFlo forensic camera that uses an alternative light source to capture bruising below the skin before it’s visible to the naked eye.

Forensic nurse examiners at St. Francis are trained to use the camera to collect medical evidence crucial in judicial proceedings. The new technology limits the need for additional trips to the hospital, reducing the risk of re-traumatization for the victim. In addition, a single staff member can display an injury while also taking the photo, further protecting patient privacy.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Installed in September, the forensic camera already has been used in multiple assault cases.

“Many times, especially with strangulation, visible marks don’t show until a few days after. The ability to see the extent of an injury, right away, is helpful for law enforcement efforts in seeking an immediate protection order against the offender and building a solid case for potential prosecution,” Brandi Stein, forensic nurse examiner at CHI Health St. Francis, says in a news release.