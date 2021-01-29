Forever an Islander: Carroll Rauert remembered for drawing Grand Island Senior High logo in place since 1952

Carroll Rauert talked so little about the contest and her drawing over the years, her son said, that he never knew about it until he was a teenager at Northwest High School when he discovered a newspaper article about it in a scrapbook.

“I don’t know why, but she just never talked about it,” Larry Rauert said. “All of us kids went to Northwest. If we would have gone to Senior High, it probably would have been a different story.”

He said that a few years ago, he and his wife, Donna, wanted to show his mother how influential her drawing was. He said they were given access to GISH and went around taking photos of all of the logos around the school.

“Some of them are on the floor and some of them are on the walls,” Larry Rauert said. “Senior High then said, ‘You mean the lady is still alive that designed it?’ I said, ‘Yeah, she still lives out north of town.’ So they invited her down and she had her picture taken with the original drawing next to the Hall of Honor.”

Over the years, Larry Rauert said, Carroll Rauert never gave up art, painting a number of oil paintings throughout the years. However, his mother was “very proud” of her Islander logo drawing.

“It is like having a building or a street named after your family,” he said. “You are really proud of that legacy and our family is really proud of her legacy. Certainly, I am proud of it.”

