Former Dannebrog clerk sentenced to jail for theft
ST. PAUL — Misty Garcia, a former clerk for the village of Dannebrog, was sentenced last month to 45 days in jail for theft from the community.

Howard County Court Judge Tami Schendt sentenced Garcia, 48, on Feb. 24. She was found guilty of theft by unlawful taking totaling $501 to $1,499.

Schendt also placed the Dannebrog woman on probation for 12 months.

Garcia was ordered to pay $3,534.78 in restitution to the village.

The crime, a Class I misdemeanor, was committed in May 2019.

The case was prosecuted by special deputy Howard County Attorney Gail VerMaas, who is an assistant attorney general. Garcia was represented by Gary Peterson.

