Former deputy collecting coats for Grand Island students

Since Melissa Kier started working at Grand Island Senior High two months ago, she's noticed a lot of students who aren't wearing winter coats.

When they walk into school in the morning, some of the students are shivering.

So she started a coat drive.

Kier is the security supervisor at GISH. Before taking the job, she was a Hall County deputy for almost eight years.

She knows how teenagers think. "I have five kids, and I understand that they choose to not dress warmly."

But she's found that some kids just don't own a coat. Some of the students walk to school, and some stand outside waiting for a bus. So she wants to make coats available for kids who need them.

So she's collecting brand new coats. People can get used coats at plenty of places. But there's nothing like a new coat, she says.

Kier is also collecting hoodies and sweatshirts. In addition, she's accepting hats and gloves.

She's going to make the clothing available to GISH students when they return Jan. 3.

Kier is soliciting cash donations to buy jackets, hoodies and sweatshirts.

So far, she's received some nice donations from 308 Foam Solutions, ReFound Thrift & More and Teaching Tree, all of Grand Island.

To help the cause, visit her Facebook page, which is called Mel Dawn. Supporters may send money to her through Venmo.

People may also drop off donations at GISH. Her phone number is 308-383-7550.