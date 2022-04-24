Former Fiesta Latina site to become Grand Island mental health clinic

The former Fiesta Latina building will soon be host to a mental health clinic.

Grand Island Mental Health & Medical Clinic, currently located at 1917 W. Faidley Ave., is renovating and moving into the former dance club site at 2815 S. Locust St. Co-owner Jordan Hofmann expects the move to be completed in May.

“We bought the Fiesta Latina building at the end of last year,” said Hofmann. “We’re hoping to move by the middle of May, beginning of June.”

The move is needed as the Grand Island clinic has outgrown its current location. The clinic moved to its current Faidley Avenue location in 2017. Before that, they were located at 1300 S. Locust St.

“It’s been outgrown for several years now,” said Hofmann. “We were looking for a new location and this just presented itself. It was a perfect opportunity for us.”

Among its services, GI Mental Health provides general counseling, individual kids, couples, families, drug and alcohol, medication management, and community support.

More services are being planned.

“We’re looking to add some holistic providers,” said Hofmann, “possibly massage therapist, possibly occupational therapy.”

The clinic’s community support services especially need to be expanded.

“It’s really busted at the seams. We weren’t prepared for it to take off as well as it did when we started the program a couple of years ago,” said Hofmann. “I don’t even have an office for my community support workers right now.”

Right now, the clinic has 14 providers but only nine offices. With the move, the clinic will boast 27 offices.

“We have a gal who’s going to be doing yoga. We never had a place for that before,” Hofmann said. “A play therapy room for our child and adolescent therapists that we didn’t have before. Our amazing billing girl is going to have her own office finally.”

She added, “It’s a lot more space to expand and breathe. I’m very excited about it.”

The location on Locust is particularly ideal, said Hofmann.

“I’d say 70% of our providers all commute and a lot of us commute off the interstate, so this is a lot better location than where we’re at on Faidley,” she said.

With the expansion, they will also be able to offer services to those people who have long been on the clinic’s waiting list.

“We have a lot of providers who are working from home primarily because we don’t have an office for them,” she said. “Being able to offer in-person services for a lot of our therapists is going to be great.”

Readying the new building has required much work.

“We had to completely tear it apart. We had to take out the dance floor and, sadly, we had to take out the bar,” joked Hofmann. “We had to completely demo it, start from nothing, and rebuild.”

They’re strongly motivated to finish, as they’ve sold their Faidley Avenue location, explained Hofmann.

The Grand Island clinic had been located on Locust Street once before.

“When we started we were just a two-office little suite, then we took over the suite next to us over there and had five offices, then we moved over to our current building,” said Hofmann. “We thought, this will be our forever home. Then we outgrew that in six months.”

The growth the clinic has experienced is “phenomenal,” said Hofmann.

“COVID really opened up a lot of opportunities for clients to get services through telehealth,” she said. “We were not expecting telehealth to be as convenient for folks as it has been. That’s been a huge part, offering telehealth to people on their lunch break or who otherwise would have had a really long commute in.”

For more information about Grand Island Mental Health & Medical Clinic, visit http://www.grandislandmentalhealth.com.

