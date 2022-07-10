Former GICC teacher returns, but ‘contagious’ attitude never left

Bill Gavers has a saying for all occasions.

“Attitudes are contagious. Is yours worth catching?”

“What do you teach? I teach life.”

“Nobody cares how much you know, until they know how much you care.”

After a hiatus from teaching at Grand Island Central Catholic, Gavers is back at his school.

“I just felt like this was the place for me to be,” Gavers said.

Gavers role this upcoming school year will be sixth and seventh grade science teacher, as well as helping coach boys and girls tennis, and boys basketball.

He is returning to GICC after coaching basketball and teaching at Hastings College. Before then, he had taught high school classes for 23 years at Centra Catholic.

“Some of those kids now have their kids here in school. Some of the teachers are still here,” Gavers said.

Some of the students are still at GICC.

Brady Brokaw, who graduated from Central Catholic in 2015, is now the school’s social studies teacher. Gavers was his social studies teacher and basketball coach for two years.

Brokaw has a catalogue of Gavers-isms, but can’t pin down a favorite.

“Gosh, there’s so many … There’s a lot of basketball sayings, too,” Brokaw said.

He settled on “RATD” (“ridiculous attention to detail”).

“That’s probably a good one I can think of.”

Brokaw said Gavers taught him more than social studies or shooting free throws.

“He got everybody (in the class) involved. It wasn’t just the kids that play basketball or play tennis. There it was everybody. It really showed me what it’s like to be an educator. It showed me what teachers are supposed to be like.”

Part of that is being kind; part of the foundation of Gavers teaching — and life.

“Tell them, find the kids in school that need somebody — the guy that sits alone at lunch, that just wants to eat with some people, but he’s too timid and shy — to invite him over to eat with you. That little thing like that means the world to so many kids,” Gavers said.

Attitudes are, as the Gavers quote goes, contagious.

“Once you show them that lead, they’ll run with it. The most important people in their lives are in their peer group,” Gavers said. “You want them to reach out to others and include them; an inclusive environment where everybody’s special. Everybody’s looked after.”

“Kids are smart. They really can sniff you out pretty fast. They know if you care, and they know if you don’t,” Gavers said. “The fun part is seeing them grow and develop. They accomplish things that they didn’t think they could.”

Another thing Gavers and his fellow longtime GICC teachers have learned through the years, “We’ve taught here long enough to say it’s probably good that some of the students don’t realize they’re probably a lot smarter than we are. They go into medicine, law, engineering ... but that’s a neat thing about teaching.”

To be sure, Gavers is cognizant teaching is on the outside purely about academics, but there’s more to it, he said.

“That’s your hope in education, and you hope that your students gain much more from you than just what’s in the textbook.”

Brokaw said of his former teacher, soon-to-be coworker, “Bill is still a one-of-a-kind teacher, just the way he acts. There’s a reason everyone calls him ‘Cheetah.’ Literally, he goes 100 miles an hour all the time.”

Brokaw was known to Gavers as “Chuck.”

“He had so many different nicknames. He called my cousin ‘the Big Ticket’ … one girl came in humming a country song one day, so he called her ‘TS’, like Taylor Swift.”

One day Gavers saw a former student at a Grand Island store.

“I kind of recognized him and I kinda didn’t recognize him. But I think I knew who he was.”

The student certainly recognized Gavers. He identified himself as “Pokemon.”

The nickname clicked, and them memories came back.

“I knew his nickname. He played that Pokemon game all the time,” Gavers said. “He was a real quiet kid. A kid that never said two words, really. But once he got that nickname, and people started calling him that it gave him (more confidence).”

“I said ‘How are you doing?’ He is working in town. He’s married and has a kid.”

Moments like those have influenced Gavers return to Central Catholic.

“When I went into education, if I could just help one kid a year — and a lot of times you don’t even know — they’ll come back to tell you when they’re 40, when they’re 35, or you see him at the grocery store and they tell you about it.”

Gavers outgoing, warm personality has made him a bit of a legend at GICC, even without considering coaching.

He was still on Central Catholic families’ minds when Jordan Engle became GICC’s principal. Gavers had departed for Hastings College. Eventually the two met, but reputation beat Gavers to Engle.

“People just raved about the relationship that Bill had with his coworkers and students, his ability to connect with kids and to motivate them and develop strong relationships just through his charismatic nature,” Engle said.

“It’s going to be such a boost for our school to have him back. We’re just excited.”

When the middle school science position opened, Gavers was aware of it, he said. Having heard Gavers was leaving Hastings College, Engle reached out about taking the open spot.

“The rest is history,” Gavers said.

Word spread of Gavers’s return to GICC, Engle said.

“When we announced his hire, there was an outpouring of alumni, some who have kids here or aren’t living in Grand Island, calling up the school or reaching out to the school just to voice support for us having him back in class.”

Chuck — er, Brokaw — doesn’t remember exactly how he found out — maybe a coworker, maybe a social media post — but he does remember his reaction.

“My first thing was: that’s great, glad to have him back in the building. It was just more or less, Yes, I’m excited to learn from him some more.”

Gavers likens teaching to a dinnertime conversation. What do you do?

“You get to the teacher and they say, ‘Well, how much do you make?’ I make a difference.”