Former Grand Island broadcaster moved from ball fields to cornfields

Mark Oppold wanted to be a play-by-play baseball broadcaster. Thousands of hours on tractors, in barns and garages with his farming family, the radio was a standby.
“I always loved radio growing up on the farm,” Oppold remembered. “You spend eight hours a day disking or plowing, and listening to the radio. I would listen to baseball games. I would say gosh, those guys are getting paid to go to a baseball game every day – it would be great to be on the radio.”
Years after daydreaming about the crack of a bat and sharing a piece of American culture with listeners far and near, Oppold found himself at the University of Iowa. The Hardin County, Iowa, native still had dreams of baseball diamonds, until a chain of events took Oppold back to his roots.
His girlfriend, and eventual wife, Kathi was in a sorority. One of her sorority sisters was the daughter of a well-regarded agriculture broadcaster, Keith Kirkpatrick of WHO Radio.
It was Parents’ Weekend – maybe homecoming – and Kirkpatrick came to campus to visit his daughter. When Oppold met Kirkpatrick, it seems Oppold was a little starstruck.
“I grew up listening to him on the farm. That’s the only radio station we had on in the garage or the barn, and the tractors. It was really a treat to finally get to meet this man that I listened to and grew up listening to – and looked up to.”
Kirkpatrick, finding out Oppold had a thirst for radio broadcasting, must have seen a natural affinity for the vocation in the young college student.
“He said, ‘Mark, have you ever thought about farm broadcasting?’” Oppold remembered thanking the ag journalism legend, and politely declining. “Nah, Keith – thank you. I’m going to do broadcasting, but I’m going to be in sports. I want to be a play-by-play baseball announcer. He said, ‘Well, if you ever think about farm broadcasting, we could certainly use new, young blood.’”
Oppold replied, again politely, “If you ever hear something, let me know, thinking, ‘well, that’ll never happen.’ It was just kind of one of those professional things you do.”
A couple of months later, in December 1972 Oppold answered a phone call – and the beginning of his lifelong calling.
“The owner of KMMJ and Grand Island called me and he said, ‘I just got off the phone with Keith Kirkpatrick from WHO. We’re looking for a farm director and he said we should take a look at you. You’re a fine young man. You want to come out and interview?’”
By Jan. 2, 1973, Oppold had the job. He said he remembers his first broadcast at KMMJ. “I remember just trying to soak in the moment. I’m actually doing what I hoped I would always do, and that was be on the radio.”
One of his duties at KMMJ was called the “sale ring.”
“The sale barns would get their sale their bill for that week,” Oppold remembered. He rapid-fire read the sale bills – touting livestock like Angus cattle – for each sale barn, like Superior, moving from one to the next. “It was like you were an auctioneer. I have no idea what it would sound like but I did that.”
Oppold learned the duality of being broadcaster while at KMMJ. He knew he had to report what was important to listeners, while offering unique glimpses into other areas of agriculture – something that tended to pique his father and father-in-law’s interest.
Before Zoom and YouTube and all things online, journalists and broadcasters like Oppold were some of the only sources for sharing information about important events some might not be able to attend in person, like the Hall County Cattlemen’s Convention.
“There might be 100 people there, but there are hundreds of other people who couldn’t be there,” Oppold said. “I could find someone to interview to give them a flavor of what was talked about that night – information that would interest cattlemen, especially that would help them – nutrition, disease or something like that. I kept that in mind. How can I provide information that they said, ‘I couldn’t make it, but I’m sure glad to learn and hear that.’”
It was a banner year for Angus cattle in 1973, and Oppold was on top of it: the 100th anniversary of Angus cattle arriving in America. Oppold said he was humbled by the experience.
“They had a huge observance and festival in Victoria, Kansas, which is where they first settled. There were a lot of broadcasters. There were newspapers. It was a major event to have this milestone and they erected a very nice monument. I interviewed people that were outside of Grand Island in the Angus business. I felt like I was part of history.”
Eleven months in, Oppold reluctantly moved from Grand Island on to his next job, this one back in Iowa.
“Not by choice, but I got a call from the second largest farm station in Iowa. Besides WHO, Des Moines, was WMT in Cedar Rapids. They had a three-man farm department, and they did television and radio.”
Decades later, following his retirement (or, as Kathi calls it, “redirecting”), Oppold has accumulated plenty of accolades and experiences on his resume. “The highlight of a career when you talk about a 45-year career is having a one-on-one (interview) twice with President Trump,” Oppold remembered. “One of them was at the Farm Bureau convention and another one a year later was at FFA convention. They said, ‘Well, we’ll only do a couple of interviews. And we don’t want a big room with a bunch of broadcasters. We just want to do one-on-one five minutes. I was one of those selected to do that.”
Oppold also occupied what might have been – and possibly still is – the only appearance by a tractor in an inauguration parade. “Long story short, they had a tractor-cade as part of his parade. The owner of RFD TV said, Mark, you’ve been with the station longer than anyone else, I want you to drive a tractor in the parade. So here I am, Inauguration Day, January of 2017. I drove a tractor down Pennsylvania Avenue. Not many people can do that.”
Being “redirected,” Oppold keeps busy with family – including staying in touch with his sister Pat Knust of Grand Island – and continuing to cover rural fields of dreams. He is thankful for his time at Grand Island’s KMMJ for giving him a sense of purpose, he said. “It sent me on a path that really showed me, you know what? You love sports, but this is where you are meant to be.”
Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.