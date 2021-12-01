Former Grand Island broadcaster moved from ball fields to cornfields

It was a banner year for Angus cattle in 1973, and Oppold was on top of it: the 100th anniversary of Angus cattle arriving in America. Oppold said he was humbled by the experience.

“They had a huge observance and festival in Victoria, Kansas, which is where they first settled. There were a lot of broadcasters. There were newspapers. It was a major event to have this milestone and they erected a very nice monument. I interviewed people that were outside of Grand Island in the Angus business. I felt like I was part of history.”

Eleven months in, Oppold reluctantly moved from Grand Island on to his next job, this one back in Iowa.

“Not by choice, but I got a call from the second largest farm station in Iowa. Besides WHO, Des Moines, was WMT in Cedar Rapids. They had a three-man farm department, and they did television and radio.”