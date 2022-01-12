Former Grand Island man helps stop Omaha assailant; suspect convicted of six felonies

Looking for anything suspicious, he spotted Wenzl crouching but, as he came up behind him, realized that he wasn’t armed.

Gray asked him where the shooter was. Wenzl pointed to a young man dressed in black. Muhle was walking between checkout aisles and grocery rows toward where Gray was crouched behind the Gatorade, assessing the situation.

Gray pulled out the firearm that he has carried with him ever since he was one of the first responders at Westroads in 2007. He said he didn’t want to get shot by the shooter, or by a police officer who might respond.

Just then — Gray said it was a fraction of a second before he was going to pull the trigger — Wenzl pounced. He grabbed Muhle by the shoulders, and wrestled him to the ground.

Gray said Muhle, knocked to a sitting position, put the gun to his own temple, then lowered it. Wenzl said he had Muhle’s arms pinned when Gray asked where the gun was. Muhle didn’t know.

Gray used his gun to bash Muhle in the head, and knocked his gun away with his left hand. Gray broke his hand in the process.

He and Wenzl held Muhle until more help came.