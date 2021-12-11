Former Grand Island Public student remembers growing up a student of color

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the first story in a three-part series about diversity in Grand Island Public Schools. Independent Staff Writer Jessica Votipka talks with a former student, a current teacher and school officials about GIPS being one of Nebraska’s “minority-majority” schools.
Her first year at Grand Island Public Schools, as a kindergartner at Lincoln Elementary, Christy Acevedo found herself in a “special class,” one among a sea of faces mostly brown and black.
“It was an ELL class,” Acevedo remembered. “I thought, ‘Oh, I get to be in a special class.’ I realized that I got pulled out instead of being with my class. I didn’t really like it at first, just because I felt like, they’re like me, but I don’t get to interact with all my friends from my class.”
She remembers little about her early years at Lincoln Elementary, back in 2004. “I feel like the majority of the time, I was lost. It was my first time coming to a school where people spoke English. I spoke Spanish, my teacher spoke English. So I was just a lost little cause.”
Leading Acevedo’s class was a white teacher, as would be the majority of teachers Acevedo encountered as a GIPS student.
Little has changed.
During the 2020-21 school year 93.49% of GIPS FTEF (full-time equivalent faculty) teaching positions were occupied by white educators, according to Nebraska Department of Education data. Student body statistics are inverted — with students of color making up well more than the majority of the student population.
It isn’t news to GIPS administrators, as similar demographics have persisted during the last few years, and efforts have begun to diversify its teaching staff.
A word getting heavy rotation in the district’s vernacular is “equity.” As could be expected, it makes numerous appearances in GIPS’s latest strategic plan: “On Track to Thrive 2025.”
A bullet point of its Points of Pride touts the district having an “Equity-Grounded, District-Wide Model.”
Tawana Grover, who is the first Black superintendent in Nebraska, is at the helm of GIPS – one of the few minority-majority school districts in Nebraska, where the student body is made up of more “minority” students than white students. Statewide, in 2020-21, in Nebraska public schools 35.13% of the students were people of color; at GIPS that school year students of color made up 61.28% of the student body.
“We see diversity as more than race, and cultural backgrounds and socioeconomic status. We celebrate the students, staff and families for who they are, and their lived experiences,” Grover said.
Acevedo kept her experience secret until her senior year at GISH. “I came here, undocumented,” she said. “My whole life I was told, and most people who are in that case, don’t tell anyone. That’s something that you keep to yourself. You don’t share.”
As she advanced grade levels in school, Acevedo’s experience mirrored the statistics as she encountered few teachers of color in her classes. “If I would have had somebody of color, I might have been more open to talking to them about stuff like this – just because they look like me. I think that having somebody of color, it’s just a secure kind of security. Maybe they’ve gone through the same thing … maybe they haven’t.”
Maybe, Grover indicated, it isn’t skin tone that matters. “I think that’s why it’s important to think about diversity as being more than race. We have teachers of all ages or gender background with unique abilities. That’s why you have to expand the conversation about diversity.”
Acevedo said being led by teachers of color would have been beneficial, especially in her earlier years at GIPS. “It definitely would have been helpful to have more teachers of color, just especially somebody who looks like me. When I was in school, I was super, super shy. It might have just been something that would have helped me get out of that shell.”
Carlos Barcenas, GIPS Board of Education member and the board’s first Latino member, ventured that his education (he graduated from Grand Island Public Schools in 1998) could have been altered had his alma mater consisted of a more diverse teaching staff.
“I wonder if I would have had more teachers and educators of color, maybe I wouldn’t have been so afraid to take more chances. I realized that maybe I didn’t take some chances,” he said.
Barcenas said there has been a concerted effort by GIPS officials to promote equity. “We’ve been intentional in knowing that we have a lot of work to do. But it never ends, we have to be willing to make it better than it was yesterday and learn and adapt.”
Grover said much of the district’s equity efforts have been more holistic than based solely on color (GIPS is an equal opportunity employer). She said it’s paramount to receive differences with open arms. “There’s no replacement for your own real experiences, but what I am doing is making space for you to share about your real experiences. Now I have more empathy, I have more understanding, I have more awareness. And really, by creating a safe space for you to share is going to help shape how I can best support you.”
Acevedo remembers that she sought a safe place, where she wasn’t afraid to disclose her secret. “I didn’t realize that I was different until about middle school. Everybody was going on this Washington, D.C., trip, which is something super popular here. I couldn’t go because I couldn’t get a passport. People were getting their permits and driver’s license, and they were telling me, ‘Well, when are you getting yours?’”
Then, during cross country practice: “In middle school I would run during cross country. We had a group of students who would stay in a corner and they would always yell, ‘Why are you guys running? Are you illegals?’”
Acevedo said teachers were quick to correct racism when expressed. “They have a talk with them – ‘this isn’t something that we say in school, this isn’t how you treat people.’ I think the strongest argument that I heard a lot was, we are all people. We are all one race.”
Except when we aren’t.
During the last school year GIPS’s student body consisted of 52.50% Hispanic students, 38.72% white students, 4.43% Black students, .87% Asian students, 2.67% multiracial students, .73% American Indian/Alaska Natives students and .08% Pacific Islander, according to NDE.
Besides GIPS’ 93.49% FTEF white teaching staff, in 2020-21, 4.83% of teachers were Hispanic, .28% multiracial, .14% American Indian/Alaska Native and .14% Pacific Islander as reported by NDE.
Steven Dunham, who teaches sixth-grade language arts at Barr Middle School, is Pacific Islander.
“It’s a fact of the world that when kids grow up, and they end up being a part of the workforce, they’re going to be exposed to so many different people from so many backgrounds,” Dunham said. “I think that being able to offer them diverse teachers that are obviously qualified and high-level educators from different backgrounds is helpful to them. They get to see not only someone that may look like themselves in a position, being leaders and being mentors, but even somebody that’s different from them.”
“I think that me being a diverse educator is helpful because I understand where the kids are coming from a lot of the time.”
It was a white AP English teacher at GISH who had a safe place for Acevedo, encouraging the then-high school senior decide to take a risk to pursue a college education, which meant having to disclose her secret.
Acevedo recalls being torn.
“Mrs. Butters … the reason that she was able to be my favorite teacher was because she was pushing me to apply for college. I couldn’t do that. I knew I couldn’t do the FAFSA and there’s no way I could pay for it. I finally just told her one day, and I remember I was in tears, and I told her, ‘I can’t apply because I am undocumented.’ I think what motivated me to really try to go into college was the fact that she pulled me aside, she gave me a hug. She told me ‘Look around. All of these students look like you.’”
Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.