Former Grand Island Public student remembers growing up a student of color

Carlos Barcenas, GIPS Board of Education member and the board’s first Latino member, ventured that his education (he graduated from Grand Island Public Schools in 1998) could have been altered had his alma mater consisted of a more diverse teaching staff.

“I wonder if I would have had more teachers and educators of color, maybe I wouldn’t have been so afraid to take more chances. I realized that maybe I didn’t take some chances,” he said.

Barcenas said there has been a concerted effort by GIPS officials to promote equity. “We’ve been intentional in knowing that we have a lot of work to do. But it never ends, we have to be willing to make it better than it was yesterday and learn and adapt.”

Grover said much of the district’s equity efforts have been more holistic than based solely on color (GIPS is an equal opportunity employer). She said it’s paramount to receive differences with open arms. “There’s no replacement for your own real experiences, but what I am doing is making space for you to share about your real experiences. Now I have more empathy, I have more understanding, I have more awareness. And really, by creating a safe space for you to share is going to help shape how I can best support you.”