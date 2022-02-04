Former Grand Island Super Bowl to become new event center, cafe

“The car collection will still be housed in there but it will be part of one of the rooms in the event center,” he said.

The event center would be named The Ark Christian Event Center, and will be divided into two large rooms.

In one room, the car collection will be around its outside edge, with a large space in the middle for receptions and other events, Nikodym said.

Along with the event center, there will be a coffee shop, called “HeBrews Cafe.”

“That will be a drive-thru coffee shop,” Nikodym said. “It will also have seating for dining.”

Construction of the coffee shop will begin this spring.

Nikodym does not know yet when major renovations on the site will start.

“I feel like it adds a much needed venue to the community,” he said. “There’s really nothing like it in Grand Island right now.”

The site will require significant upgrades, including fire sprinklers, that “would not have been required when it was originally built as a bowling alley,” Nabity said.