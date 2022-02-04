Former Grand Island Super Bowl to become new event center, cafe

The former Grand Island Super Bowl fun center site is set to become a new event center and cafe as part of a major housing development effort.
John Nikodym of JNIK LLC plans to develop “47 lots for duplex and single-family dwellings” along with “necessary infrastructure and grading improvements” at Cherry Street and Bismark Road, per the project description.
The project, expected to cost roughly $17.9 million, will use $14.1 million in private funds and is pursuing $3.9 million in tax increment financing support.
A redevelopment plan for both the residential and commercial projects was approved by the Community Redevelopment Authority in January and was approved Wednesday by the Regional Planning Commission.
“The existing commercial portion is the old Super Bowl,” Regional Planner Chad Nabity said at Wednesday’s RPC meeting. “It is currently being used as a private automobile museum. Mr. Nikodym, after meeting with the CRA, is re-examining his plans on that and is looking at opening that up as a reception hall along with the museum and turning it into an income generating property.”
Nikodym told The Independent he has changed his plans and that, in addition to a car museum, the site will become an event center and a cafe.
“The car collection will still be housed in there but it will be part of one of the rooms in the event center,” he said.
The event center would be named The Ark Christian Event Center, and will be divided into two large rooms.
In one room, the car collection will be around its outside edge, with a large space in the middle for receptions and other events, Nikodym said.
Along with the event center, there will be a coffee shop, called “HeBrews Cafe.”
“That will be a drive-thru coffee shop,” Nikodym said. “It will also have seating for dining.”
Construction of the coffee shop will begin this spring.
Nikodym does not know yet when major renovations on the site will start.
“I feel like it adds a much needed venue to the community,” he said. “There’s really nothing like it in Grand Island right now.”
The site will require significant upgrades, including fire sprinklers, that “would not have been required when it was originally built as a bowling alley,” Nabity said.
“To go back and do that, he needs to bring it up to code and up to speed,” he said.
It will return to the Community Redevelopment Authority on Feb. 9 for consideration to be sent to Grand Island City Council.
Rezoning for the residential portion of the subdivision was approved by RPC in January.
According to the redevelopment plan:
n The 47 housing lots will range in size from 6,000 square feet to 33,500 square feet.
n Two streets will be constructed along with new infrastructure.
n A concrete block wall will be constructed along the north border, next to the adjacent Cherry Park Apartments.
n Improvements will be made to the museum building at 1010 E. Bismark, including remodel of bathrooms, new lighting and ceiling tiles, new flooring and electrical upgrades.
n The residential portion is currently vacant and the commercial property is being used for storage and as a private museum.
Nikodym has owned the property for three years.
Development of the larger portion of the property was restricted by Grand Island City Council until a plan for development was brought forward, the document noted.
TIF is being pursued for redevelopment expenses, grading improvements, site preparation and planning and legal costs.
The project area was declared blighted and substandard in December 2000.
It is expected that this project will be developed over the next 10 years.
Per the document: “The developer is responsible for and has provided evidence that they can secure adequate debt financing to cover costs associated with the site work and development if TIF is available to assist with project financing.”
The project is eligible for $3.9 million in TIF support, which includes $2.04 million for grading, storm water management, utility connections and extensions, and other site improvements; $1.36 million for renovation and upgrades to the Super Bowl building and property; and $320,000 for land acquisition costs.