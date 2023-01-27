 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Former Grand Island superintendent Tawana Grover to take over Iowa school district
Former Grand Island superintendent Tawana Grover to take over Iowa school district

Hank McFarland, Josh Sikes and Amanda Wilson won seats on the Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education in the Nov. 8 election. Here from them at a press conference hosted by local political action committee Chaperone, which backed the board members-elect.

Tawana Grover, former Grand Island Public Schools superintendent, has found new employment, leading a different school district.

Effective July 1, Grover will become superintendent of Cedar Rapids Community School District in Iowa. In January the Grand Island Public Schools board approved her resignation.

Cedar Rapids Community School District’s board of education unanimously approved her hiring Jan. 26. In a phone interview, at-large board member Marcy Roundtree said, “We are very impressed by her and looking forward to the work that she will do here.”

Roundtree declined to specify when Grover submitted her application to CRCSD or whether anything surrounding her GIPS tenure affected the district’s hiring decision, citing legal employment privacy practices.

“We have done our due diligence to look at her background.”

During the Jan. 26 school board meeting, CRCS board president David Tominsky said: “This board is confident Dr. Grover fits the leadership profile. (She) is well respected with a tremendous amount of community leadership … we’re excited for her to assume this role.”

Grover’s approved contract is for three years, with her salary at $305,000 the first year and that amount or more in subsequent years.

Grover resigned her Grand Island superintendent position effective in early January, but will continue her role as a consultant with the district through June 30, when her first contract year ends. Per her contract with GIPS, after that date, she will be available on-call as needed regardless of her employment status.

According to GIPS officials:

"The only thing affected in the existing agreement with GIPS, if Dr. Grover accepts another job, is GIPS will not continue with the previously agreed health insurance coverage. If she takes another employment opportunity the hiring organization pays the health insurance. She still receives everything else listed in the agreement."

On Jan. 27, the Grand Island Independent submitted a public records request to CRCSD for a copy of the contract between Grover and Cedar Rapids Community School District. The Independent is waiting for a response from the district.

The district’s former superintendent, Noreen Bush, died in Oct. 2022 following a two-and-a-half-year battle with cervical cancer, according to local media.

Cedar Rapids Community Schools had just over 15,000 students grades K-12 during the 2021-2022 school year, according to district data.

Tawana Grover will be paid an annual salary of $305,000.
Grand Island Public Schools interim superintendent talks teachers, equity
Grand Island Public Schools names interim superintendent

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.

Grover's statement on Cedar Rapids hiring

“I firmly believe that it takes an entire community to ensure the success of our public schools. Cedar Rapids Community School District’s commitment to placing students first is undeniable. As your next Superintendent, I will work to ensure students will graduate with more than a diploma. I’m excited to meet the students in the district, hear and elevate their voice, and be inspired by their interests and passions. I am ready to hit the ground running, listening, learning, and leading for the most immediate needs and long into the successful future of Cedar Rapids and focus on the importance of investing in quality education so Every Learner is Future Ready.”

– Dr. Tawana Grover.

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420

Grover resigning Grand Island superintendent post

Superintendent Tawana Grover will officially submit her resignation Monday, Dec. 12 regular session GIPS Board of Education meeting. If approved by the board, her resignation will be effective January 11, 2023.

