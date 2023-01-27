Former Grand Island superintendent Tawana Grover to take over Iowa school district

Tawana Grover, former Grand Island Public Schools superintendent, has found new employment, leading a different school district.

Effective July 1, Grover will become superintendent of Cedar Rapids Community School District in Iowa. In January the Grand Island Public Schools board approved her resignation.

Cedar Rapids Community School District’s board of education unanimously approved her hiring Jan. 26. In a phone interview, at-large board member Marcy Roundtree said, “We are very impressed by her and looking forward to the work that she will do here.”

Roundtree declined to specify when Grover submitted her application to CRCSD or whether anything surrounding her GIPS tenure affected the district’s hiring decision, citing legal employment privacy practices.

“We have done our due diligence to look at her background.”

During the Jan. 26 school board meeting, CRCS board president David Tominsky said: “This board is confident Dr. Grover fits the leadership profile. (She) is well respected with a tremendous amount of community leadership … we’re excited for her to assume this role.”

Grover’s approved contract is for three years, with her salary at $305,000 the first year and that amount or more in subsequent years.

Grover resigned her Grand Island superintendent position effective in early January, but will continue her role as a consultant with the district through June 30, when her first contract year ends. Per her contract with GIPS, after that date, she will be available on-call as needed regardless of her employment status.

According to GIPS officials:

"The only thing affected in the existing agreement with GIPS, if Dr. Grover accepts another job, is GIPS will not continue with the previously agreed health insurance coverage. If she takes another employment opportunity the hiring organization pays the health insurance. She still receives everything else listed in the agreement."

On Jan. 27, the Grand Island Independent submitted a public records request to CRCSD for a copy of the contract between Grover and Cedar Rapids Community School District. The Independent is waiting for a response from the district.

The district’s former superintendent, Noreen Bush, died in Oct. 2022 following a two-and-a-half-year battle with cervical cancer, according to local media.

Cedar Rapids Community Schools had just over 15,000 students grades K-12 during the 2021-2022 school year, according to district data.

Read the contract: