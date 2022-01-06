Former Grand Island teacher, coach reading portions of his book Monday

Mark Miller, a former Grand Island teacher and coach, hopes to reminisce with fellow students as well as talk about storytelling Monday evening at the Grand Island Library.

Miller has authored a collection of 14 short stories, titled “In Bright Sunshine.”

Beginning at 7 p.m., he will read portions of the “In Bright Sunshine,” which is his first published book. He will sign and sell copies of the book, priced at $15.

Miller, who lives in Genoa, taught English from 1981-89 at Grand Island Senior High. From 1983 to 1989, he was head boys and girls cross country coach and head boys track coach.

Miller, 66, said he’s been writing stories “practically my whole life.”

“In Bright Sunshine” includes stories about growing up in Nebraska, as well as old family stories and a few science fiction stories.

“It is a collective journey through time, romance, embarrassment and heartbreak that you will not want to miss,” the book says.

Miller hopes he’ll have a chance to visit with former students at the gathering.