Former Hall County Attorney named acting U.S. attorney

Steven A. Russell, a former Hall County deputy attorney, has been named an acting United States attorney.

He will serve in this capacity until a new U.S. Attorney is appointed by the president.

Russell spent part of his career in Hall County in private practice and as a Hall County deputy attorney. In 1985, following his work in Hall County, Russell joined the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Russell is currently the District of Nebraska’s first assistant United States attorney. His new position will begin May 28, 2022, replacing Interim U.S. Attorney Jan W. Sharp.

Russell graduated from University of Nebraska College of Law in 1982. He is originally from Richmond, Indiana.

