Former Hall County Attorney named acting U.S. attorney

He will serve in this capacity until a new U.S. Attorney is appointed by the president.

Russell spent part of his career in Hall County in private practice and as a Hall County deputy attorney. In 1985, following his work in Hall County, Russell joined the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Russell is currently the District of Nebraska’s first assistant United States attorney. His new position will begin May 28, 2022, replacing Interim U.S. Attorney Jan W. Sharp.