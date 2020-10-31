Former Imperial Mall in Hastings under redevelopment

HASTINGS — After years of decline and vacancy, the former Imperial Mall site at 12th and Marian streets in Hastings will be receiving a new life. Developers are moving forward with the implementation of the “Theatre District Redevelopment Project,” which will be a mixed-use project providing an opportunity for its residents to “live, work and play” in one development.

Following its acquisition of the former mall, Cheema Investments has teamed with Perry Reid Properties-Management to form “Theatre District, LLC” as the redeveloper to undertake the project.

Perry Reid Properties is a development and property management company with more than 7,000 multifamily apartments located throughout the Midwest. Perry Reid Properties recently completed a new 84-unit apartment project, Pioneer Trail Lofts, at 424 E. 31st St. in north Hastings.

Theatre District LLC has planned a multiphased redevelopment project for the former mall site identified as the “Theatre District,” which will provide opportunities for its residents to “live, work and play” in one location. The Project is depicted on the conceptual site plan attached to this release.

The Phase One of the project include: