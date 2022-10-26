Former police officer now working for Grand Island school district

Wes Tjaden, who was already familiar with Grand Island schools as a Grand Island police officer, has joined the school district as assistant safety coordinator.

Tjaden was a Grand Island police officer for 18 and a half years. For eight and a half of those years, he was a school resource officer (SRO). The last seven of those years, he was an SRO at Grand Island Senior High.

The assistant safety coordinator is a newly established position. In his new job, Tjaden assists the district’s safety coordinator, Lee Jacobsen.

The school board saw the need for another safety person, Tjaden said. Until the job was created, the safety department consisted only of Jacobsen, who had a long career as a Nebraska State trooper.

Tjaden started his new job Aug. 1.

As assistant safety coordinator, he helps Jacobsen with day-to-day duties at the schools.

Those include regular visits to the schools, doing walk-throughs and checking to make sure exterior doors are locked. Tjaden also walks the perimeter of schools, checking for safety concerns.

The safety coordinator’s office has a broad array of responsibilities. Among other things, Jacobsen and Tjaden make sure that health and fire codes are met. “I take care of all of those with inspections and audits that we do,” Jacobsen said.

Jacobsen and Tjaden strive to ensure that students have a safe environment in which to learn. So they do threat and risk assessments. They run drills and establish protocols for people to follow for any type of emergency, which might include tornadoes or fire.” They do lockdown drills and make sure schools are secure in the event of an intruder.

The two men conduct safety assessments of each school throughout the year. They check to see if doors lock and that alarms work properly.

The safety duo works with GIPD, the Grand Island Fire Department and the emergency operations center to make sure they are on the same page.

Jacobsen and Tjaden also deal with truancy and establish flu vaccination clinics. Jacobsen is also in charge of the district’s 21 crossing guards.

Maintenance is also within their purview. In surveying school grounds, Tjaden looks for all types of safety problems. For instance, he noticed an irrigation pump that was leaking. “That was one of the things that saved the taxpayers a bunch of money because we were able to fix it before the problem got way too big,” Tjaden said.

With colder weather coming, frozen water could cause students and staff members to slip and fall. In addition to checking on faucets, Tjaden and Jacobsen make sure the areas outside schools are properly lit.

There are many things that Jacobsen is responsible for that Tjaden can assist with, Jacobsen said.

When fully staffed, the Grand Island Police Department has five school resource officers working in GIPS schools. The number is currently four.

Normally, two SROs are stationed at GISH. Right now, the officer working at GISH is Tyler Noel.

The GISH school resource officers also stay in touch with Grand Island elementary schools. Each of the three middle schools has its own SRO.

The district totals 23 schools and 25 buildings.

Why did Tjaden take the new job?

“Well, it was an opportunity to continue doing the same kind of work I was already kind of doing as an SRO, but in a little bit safer manner,” Tjaden said. “Stress level’s a lot less here, so that was one of the other things.”

Tjaden, 49, has always enjoyed doing presentations to students and training staff members. As a police officer, he gained experience with gangs, drugs and dealing with active shooters. The new job gives him the opportunity to “continue doing that work, working for the district itself, doing much of the same job I was already doing as an SRO.”

In his new position, Tjaden serves as liaison between Grand Island Public Schools and the Grand Island Police Department

That’s an easy role for him to fill “because I know all the people at the Police Department” and he fully understands the work of the SROs, Tjaden said.

He is also able to help the GISH school resource officer with some of his work, including the filing of paperwork.

If criminal mischief takes place at a school during the night, for instance, Tjaden can file the report, which takes one more thing off the plate of SROs. In such a case, no suspect has been identified. Because it happened at night, it might have been too dark to recognize anyone on surveillance video.

Tjaden’s presence has allowed the GIPS safety office to “get more eyes in the elementary schools,” Jacobsen said.

Tjaden has also done programs for staff members and teachers about intruder recognition. He ensures that doors close as they should, and that employees know about the safety procedures in place.

Another duty of the safety office: Jacobsen is required to do an accident report if a bus gets into an accident or if vandals damage property. “Wes is excellent at that” kind of work, Jacobsen said.

A “really good group” of applicants applied for the assistant safety coordinator position, Jacobsen said. It helped that Tjaden “knew the system already, and he understood it,” Jacobsen said. Tjaden also has a good way of working with students, he said.

The main goal of the safety office is to make sure students can learn in a safe environment, Jacobsen said.

The two men also “want educators to be educators,” Jacobsen said. He and Tjaden make sure that teachers don’t have other things to worry about.

Tjaden’s presence allows Jacobsen to move ahead with priority projects, such as a video that’s now being shown at GISH football games. The video tells fans what to do in case of bad weather or another emergency. That information makes fans comfortable, knowing that the district has a plan in case of an unexpected event, Jacobsen said.

That video will soon be shown at GISH basketball games.

With an assistant safety coordinator on board, Jacobsen can walk the buildings with fire marshals as they do their inspections, and get feedback directly from them. That way, he can more quickly correct any violations they find.

Tjaden has implemented a new program called Lunch with a LEO (or law enforcement officer).

Under that program, Grand Island police officers visit elementary schools and talk to students in a relaxed atmosphere. The officers also talk to staff members about emergency procedures. At the same time, the police officers become more familiar with the school.

Until now, the only time elementary students might see a police officer is if “there was something bad going on,” Tjaden said.

Tjaden plans to expand Lunch with a LEO to include Hall County Sheriff’s deputies and state troopers.

With Tjaden around, Jacobsen says he’s been able to get a lot more done the last couple of months than he did before.