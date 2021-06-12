Former Principal building could become GIPS Islander Annex

Grand Island Public Schools is continuing to consider possible names for the former Principal Financial building that it acquired last December.

Since the building’s purchase, ideas and plans for the former office building have been kicked around among the district’s staff members. Behind the scenes, a cabinet consisting of individuals with a variety of roles in the school district has been discussing what GIPS should call the building.

Assistant Superintendent Robin Dexter reported at the district’s school board meeting Thursday that the group recommends GIPS Islander Annex. But that idea will remain under consideration until the school board’s July meeting, when it will be presented as an action item.

The board unanimously adopted a resolution to deal with an abundance of applications for option enrollment students to receive special education services.

“We are over our capacity in our special education program,” Dexter said. She cited “space and capacity” as the primary issues.