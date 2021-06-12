Former Principal building could become GIPS Islander Annex

Grand Island Public Schools is continuing to consider possible names for the former Principal Financial building that it acquired last December.
Since the building’s purchase, ideas and plans for the former office building have been kicked around among the district’s staff members. Behind the scenes, a cabinet consisting of individuals with a variety of roles in the school district has been discussing what GIPS should call the building.
Assistant Superintendent Robin Dexter reported at the district’s school board meeting Thursday that the group recommends GIPS Islander Annex. But that idea will remain under consideration until the school board’s July meeting, when it will be presented as an action item.
The board unanimously adopted a resolution to deal with an abundance of applications for option enrollment students to receive special education services.
“We are over our capacity in our special education program,” Dexter said. She cited “space and capacity” as the primary issues.
The resolution says that acceptance into any program, class, grade level or school building will be determined according to a set maximum of option students based on the availability of the district’s facilities, staff, resident student enrollment projections, special education program availability and already existing open enrollment contracts.
In other business, the board:
-- Unanimously approved a five-year transportation contract with Doc Holiday Express Co. through July 2026.
-- Heard a report on full-service community schools, which have been called for in the district’s strategic plan. By definition, a community school specifically and regularly uses partnerships between a school and various community resources. Community schools have an integrated focus on academics, health and social services and community development via said partnerships utilizing community engagement.
-- Heard from Dexter that the district has been invited to submit a grant proposal through the Nebraska Department of Education in collaboration with Hall County Community Collaborative for implementation of a community school model for the early childhood education program at the O’Connor Learning Center, as well as Howard, Starr and Lincoln elementary schools.
Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.