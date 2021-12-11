Former Sen. Bob Dole rode in stagecoach provided by Grand Island man

Baasch, 85, says he has the nation’s largest collection of private dray wagons and horse-drawn conveyances. “It’s one of a kind,” he says.

His 40- by 80-foot storage building is filled with more than 20 old wagons, all of which are in terrific shape.

His collection has been visited by people from every state and even people from Russia.

The collection includes old hearses, cargo wagons, buckboards, mail wagons, surreys, oil tankers and freight wagons. The horse-drawn wagons were operated by the Platte Valley Independent, the Grand Island School District, the Jessee Baking Co., creameries and beverage companies.

Some of them are familiar sights at the Nebraska State Fair. A beer wagon was used by the Storz Brewing Co. of Omaha.

One of the old wagons was owned by Dr. R.C. Woodruff, who delivered four members of Baasch’s family. The cost of delivery was $25 per child.

How long ago did Woodruff live in Grand Island? His phone number was 33. That was it.

The Overland Stagecoach owned by Baasch is one of seven still in existence in the country. The other six are in museums.