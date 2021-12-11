Former Sen. Bob Dole rode in stagecoach provided by Grand Island man

In a parade in his hometown of Russell, Kan., Bob Dole rode a stagecoach loaned to the city by Bill Baasch of Grand Island.
Dole rode shotgun atop the wagon, an original Overland Stagecoach, at the front of the parade.
“They wanted something very special for him,” Baasch said.
So parade organizers in Russell contacted Baasch, who has a well-known collection of horse-drawn wagons.
Three or four guys made the trip to Grand Island and loaded the stagecoach onto a trailer.
“They thanked me half a dozen times,” Baasch said.
The people of Russell said the stagecoach was one of the biggest hits of the parade, he said.
The parade was part of Prairiesta, a celebration held in Russell every 10 years. A member of the Russell Chamber of Commerce says the parade led by Dole was probably in 2001.
The Prairesta group offered to pay Baasch for the use of the stagecoach, but the Grand Island man declined.
Baasch thought highly of Dole, who passed away Dec. 5, 2021, at the age of 98.
“He was a Republican. But he got along with the Democrats, too,” said Baasch, who didn’t go to the parade and never met Dole.
Baasch, 85, says he has the nation’s largest collection of private dray wagons and horse-drawn conveyances. “It’s one of a kind,” he says.
His 40- by 80-foot storage building is filled with more than 20 old wagons, all of which are in terrific shape.
His collection has been visited by people from every state and even people from Russia.
The collection includes old hearses, cargo wagons, buckboards, mail wagons, surreys, oil tankers and freight wagons. The horse-drawn wagons were operated by the Platte Valley Independent, the Grand Island School District, the Jessee Baking Co., creameries and beverage companies.
Some of them are familiar sights at the Nebraska State Fair. A beer wagon was used by the Storz Brewing Co. of Omaha.
One of the old wagons was owned by Dr. R.C. Woodruff, who delivered four members of Baasch’s family. The cost of delivery was $25 per child.
How long ago did Woodruff live in Grand Island? His phone number was 33. That was it.
The Overland Stagecoach owned by Baasch is one of seven still in existence in the country. The other six are in museums.
On the side of the Overland coach is a brass plaque telling passengers the rules. There would be no firearms allowed and no spitting out the window. In addition, the coach was off-limits to anyone who was diseased.
At one time, Baasch says, there was an Overland station between Grand Island and Alda on the Platte River.
Traveling by stage took nine days from central Nebraska to Grand Junction, Colo. The trip from here to San Francisco required 15 days.
For 44 years, Baasch owned a welding, fabrication and blacksmith shop in Grand Island. He served in the Army from 1954 to 1956, working on tanks and half-tracks at the Nellingen Kaserne base in Germany.
His father, Henry, was a Danish immigrant who became a Grand Island blacksmith. His father, Baasch said, was a great teacher.
Baasch’s interest in restoring old wagons began more than 70 years ago. He was 14, working as a bellhop at the Koehler Hotel, when he found an old wagon abandoned in a downtown tunnel.
In fixing old wagons, Baasch had a lot of help from Dick Harlow, who worked for him for 40 years.
“He’s a craftsman of his trade,” Baasch said of his old friend.