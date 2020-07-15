Ownership of the former Grand Island Veterans Home property has been officially transferred from the Nebraska Department of Administrative Services to the Grand Island Community Redevelopment Authority.
In May, the CRA approved the redevelopment contract and property transfer that will allow the vacant campus to go to the White Lotus Group, an Omaha-based firm, and its agency, the HELP Foundation.
“We were able to work out a way to make it all work, so we could transfer it to White Lotus Group from the state,” said Grand Island Planning Director Chad Nabity. “We accomplished that today. I filed the deed a little bit before noon. It is fully in their possession now.”
White Lotus plans to reuse some of the buildings at 2300 and 2206 W. Capital Avenue for housing, some for nursing home care, and the buildings in the middle potentially as student or intern housing.
The $50 million redevelopment will be called the Grand Island Liberty Campus. It will have 100 units targeted to seniors, with a preference for veterans and spouses of veterans.
“They have the ability now to start getting their permanent financing and start putting together their final plans on how they plan to redevelop it,” Nabity said. “They didn’t want to get too far involved in that until they knew they were going to be the entity that would have control of the property.”
An environmental review of the property was completed and accepted prior to the transfer.
“They were able to get clean title insurance on it,” he said. “There are no contingencies. It has been turned over to them.”
It will be a while before work begins on the redevelopment, Nabity said.
“They’re anticipating it will be at least a year before they actually get started on real work out there,” he said.
The veterans home closed and, in January 2019, moved to Kearney.
The property then was transferred to the DAS to maintain and facilitate its future use.
“Our goal has been to work with the Grand Island community and city administration to transfer this property in a way befitting its noble historical mission while meeting the aspirations of the community,” DAS Director Jason Jackson said in a statement.
Nabity described the campus as “a significant piece of history” for the city.
The Grand Island Veterans Home was established in 1987 and admitted its first member, Civil War veteran Oliver P. Duncan, on June 28, 1988.
Originally known as the Soldiers & Sailors Home, it consisted of one building and 640 acres of farm land, most of which was used to grow crops to feed the home’s members and generate income.
