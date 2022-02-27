Forming a community: Knit together in Grand Island at The Dropped Stitch

Debbie Gilbert wants her studio, The Dropped Stitch, to be more than a business. She wants to build a community.

“I think sometimes sitting around the table, we’ve solved the world’s problems. Or even, 'Hey, what did you use to fix this?'” Gilbert said. “I really delight in seeing ladies in the community.”

Her business is set up in her home, and has a comfy couch for knitting visitors during open hours, Gilbert said. “You’re welcome to come and sit in the studio. If I have to physically touch your project or really help you then I would charge you. Otherwise, I’m good with open knitting.”

The Dropped Stitch is primarily hinged on Gilbert giving knitting lessons. She has help sessions available, as well as full-on lessons. Gilbert offers lessons in her home, but also teaches adult education classes at Central Community College and lessons at the Quilters Cottage in Kearney.

The Dropped Stitch’s retail space is located in the front room of Gilbert’s home — for now.

“I am looking for possible properties,” Gilbert said. “For right now, this is what I’m doing. My passion is teaching,” something she has been doing for 30 years.

Knitting is good for the mind and soul, Gilbert said. “I believe that it helps keep our minds sharp. I joke that it’s my anti-Alzheimer’s. I have dyslexia, so sometimes crunching numbers I have to really stop and think about it. But that’s my exercise. It’s something that I think is good for a left-handed person or a right-handed person.”

Gilbert started knitting 50 years ago, under the tutelage of a family member.

“My grandma taught me when I was 10. Yeah. That’s a treasured experience for me. I’m so thankful that she took the time to teach me,” Gilbert said.

Her first project, she said, was likely a small blanket. In college, she made afghans for her roommates, and when she got into adulthood, mastered making socks.

When she’s not teaching or managing her inventory, Gilbert knits for leisure.

“I need to keep my hands busy,” she said. “If I’m going to do something, I want it to be constructive and knitting seems to be just that.”

The shop has high-quality yarn from makers like Ancient Arts in stock.

“The yarn is not cheap that I carry, but I guess my philosophy behind that is that knitting, quilting, sewing … anything isn’t cheap,” Gilbert said. “I think it does matter what fiber and what needles you’re using. Your husband’s not going to use cheap tools to fix a car. Why should you use cheap tools to knit?”

Still, people taking lessons can use their own yarn and needles. Anyone can shop there, but Gilbert said The Dropped Stitch’s retail side is meant for convenience for her students. “I like to keep my kind of be a one-stop shop.”

Buyers have the option of creating their own project kit. They can choose from a selection of yarn, have a personal workshop with Gilbert and receive a free pattern.

Gilbert also has a yarn club.

“It comes three times a year. We just were doing March, June and September, and then I do an advent box for that’s around $120, but it’s full of something to open every single day and then a bonus gift on Christmas,” Gilbert said.

Gilbert designs her own patterns, including shawls, hats and mittens. Her patterns are available online and in the shop.

Business hasn’t been booming, but Gilbert has only been in Grand Island a short time.

“It’s been slow but that’s OK, because I’ve been settling myself.” she said. “I know once I kind of crack the wall, open that door, I’ll be busier than then I think.”

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.

