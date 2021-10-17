Fort Hays media tour touts new tuition, focus on rural communities

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Anecdotally, Mason said, the campaign is seeing results. “We haven’t had South Dakota students before. We just signed a student volleyball player (from South Dakota). Her mom sent me an email saying thank you for your regional tuition, my daughter wouldn’t have been able to follow and her volleyball dream without it.”

Under the new tuition plan, Kansas and “regional” residents would pay $5,443 in tuition and fees. Students not from areas encompassed by that area pay non-resident tuition of $15,890.

Still, major cuts in tuition come with a risk, Mason admitted. “It’s based on the volume, we’re gambling, but we think that we think we have something great to offer.”

Should the gamble fall short, Mason said, “We have the funding to be able to absorb it for a couple of years. And after a couple years if it’s not working, we may have to rethink what the model is. But we feel confident that we have an opportunity.”

Mason said opportunities abound at FHSU for students looking for experiential learning with an entrepreneurial spirit.