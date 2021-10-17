Fort Hays media tour touts new tuition, focus on rural communities

Fort Hays State University President Tisa Mason wrapped up a five-day, 20-stop media tour on Friday after visiting 14 cities in Kansas, Colorado and Nebraska with a stop in Grand Island.
The school is located in Hays, Kansas, about 115 miles due south of Holdrege. In part, the tour was to spread the word about the school’s tuition change – a significantly reduced regional rate for students matriculating from 14 states.
In Fall 2020, FHSU had a total of a little more than 12,000 undergraduates, according to U.S. News and World Report. Fort Hays State University is the fourth-largest of the six universities governed by the Kansas Board of Regents.
The regional tuition rate adopted for the designated region is spurred by a desire to recruit more out-of-state students. In the academic year 2019, 9,514 of the school’s 14,729 undergraduate students were Kansas residents, according to a report by Kansas Board of Regents. According to FHSU nearly 200 students hailed from a swath of south-central Nebraska.
Mason’s stops in Nebraska were intentional, she said.
“We’ve always had Nebraska students and we know that we like them,” Mason said. “We know that they fit in.
“We feel like Nebraska students fit very well in our culture, so we’re really doing a drive right now for our on-campus tuition.” Nebraska residents can pay in-state tuition, being part of the region covered by the new rate.
Anecdotally, Mason said, the campaign is seeing results. “We haven’t had South Dakota students before. We just signed a student volleyball player (from South Dakota). Her mom sent me an email saying thank you for your regional tuition, my daughter wouldn’t have been able to follow and her volleyball dream without it.”
Under the new tuition plan, Kansas and “regional” residents would pay $5,443 in tuition and fees. Students not from areas encompassed by that area pay non-resident tuition of $15,890.
Still, major cuts in tuition come with a risk, Mason admitted. “It’s based on the volume, we’re gambling, but we think that we think we have something great to offer.”
Should the gamble fall short, Mason said, “We have the funding to be able to absorb it for a couple of years. And after a couple years if it’s not working, we may have to rethink what the model is. But we feel confident that we have an opportunity.”
Mason said opportunities abound at FHSU for students looking for experiential learning with an entrepreneurial spirit.
“Our speech pathology students three times a semester go out to different rural communities to do free hearing clinics. Leadership Studies students have to work with a nonprofit or governmental agency to solve a current problem as one of their assignments. You really see that type of effort.”
Opportunity and efforts are geared toward students from rural areas, like those in south-central Nebraska, Mason said.
“We continue to keep an eye on what rural America needs, so that we can continue to innovate and grow. We’re constantly looking for how can we strengthen rural communities because we know that you can’t have everything in the eastern part of the state. The state will suffer if we don’t do rural well. So that’s what we focus on: doing rural well.”
Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.