Fortunately, other people talked the same way our parents did

I used to think my parents were unusual in the way they pronounced some words.

Instead of doing the wash, my mother does the “worsh.” To her, the president lives in “Worshington.”

I found that pronunciation a little strange when I was a kid. But I’ve talked to people whose parents and grandparents say those words the same way. It’s probably a generational thing.

I was embarrassed when my dad pronounced gums as “gooms.” I thought he was the only guy in the world who talked that way. But I’ve been pleased over the years to hear one or two other people say the word the same way. It’s always nice to know you weren’t raised by a family of oddballs.

The last few Thanksgivings, I’ve been surprised to hear all the talk about stuffing. Didn’t we used to call it dressing? Or did I just imagine it? I was delighted this week to hear my mother refer to it as dressing. She makes, by the way, the best dressing in the world. If you don’t know what I’m talking about, then just stuff it.

The oddest word my mother uses, by far, is biffy. That word pops up occasionally when she’s talking about the restroom. When my kids were little, her reference to the biffy, or biff for short, generated puzzled looks.

I’m sure the word was common in her family. But I’ve never heard anyone else use the word biffy. If you know of someone else who did, please let me know. I need the reassurance.

I was thrilled to learn that my dad wasn’t the only one to refer to potatoes as spuds.

He also described large people as “heavyset.” Since then, I’ve heard that term come up from time to time. So it wasn’t limited to him.

You never know if it’s a regional thing or a family thing.

My parents both referred to vans and service vehicles as “panel jobs.” This was in the time before vans became so common.

Some of my mother’s favorite terms are just part of her charm. My mom will sometimes describe a dog as “homely.” It’s one of the few negative words you’ll ever hear my mother use.

My mom also refers to used items as second-hand. But I know she’s not alone in using that term.

Some people, including Tom Osborne, pronounce Missouri as “Missourah.” I’m not sure if that’s the preferred pronunciation of Missourians, or at least in parts of Missouri.

And then there’s the long-running dispute between dinner and supper.

When I talk about supper, my grandsons look at me funny.

But I was delighted to discover that the British people use the word. So if you finish the day with supper, there’s absolutely no need to feel inferior.

As long as I live, I will continue to drink pop, rather than soda. You still find quite a few pop adherents in the Midwest. It’s also the preferred term in Canada.

It’s always nice to have it confirmed that we weren’t raised by a family of hicks.

Some people, upon hearing an unexpected word, will ask if you were born in a barn.

So what if I was? And right next to the barn was an outhouse. Some called it a biffy.