Foster parents are needed in a big way

Being a foster parent might be a little tough initially, but in the end it’s good for a whole lot of people, including the communities in which they live.

The experience will bring joy and satisfaction. And it can also be good for your family, says Joan Schwan of Saint Francis Ministries in Grand Island.

Schwan wants to encourage people to consider if being a foster parent is “on their heart” and if it’s a journey they might want to travel.

“We’re short on foster parents all across Nebraska,” says Schwan, who is Saint Francis Ministries’ director for the western part of Nebraska.

The need is evident not just for Saint Francis, but other agencies that work in foster care, she said. The COVID-19 pandemic has “really put a damper on foster parent growth” over the past two years, Schwan said.

Children, she believes, are Nebraska’s best resource. Many young people move from rural areas to bigger cities.

If kids are moved from their homes in Wood River or Doniphan, for example, and there are no foster parents in town, the kids have to adapt to a new community and a new school.

If there are foster homes in the communities where those children live, “you keep your population base,” Schwan said.

Kids are our best investment in the future, she said.

If given the right structure, along with love, therapy and healing, “kids can be resilient,” Schwan said. “And I don’t think we have a single kid to waste nowadays. We just don’t.”

Foster care worker Vicki Hatfield, who also works at Saint Francis, says a foster parent requires patience and kindness. They need to be caring, nurturing, loving and flexible.

It’s about “giving your time and giving your all,” knowing that the end results can be emotionally difficult, Hatfield said.

Foster parents get attached to the kids. When they return to their permanent homes, saying goodbye can be hard, Schwan said.

But having foster children can be good for your own children. Schwan, the mother of three, was a foster parent herself for 29 years.

She believes that having foster children in the home gave her own kids a wider world view.

Many kids today think they have a tough life if they don’t have an iPhone 13 or designer jeans, Schwan said.

But bringing foster kids into your home exposes your kids to real challenges in the world. Some foster kids just need a hot meal, a bed to sleep in, a pillow and an adult who’s there for them. They need just “the very basics,” Schwan said.

The presence of foster kids in their world led her kids to more compassionate, Schwan believes, and she’s heard the same from other foster parents.

When children are removed from their parents and put in foster care by the state, the state contracts with agencies such as Saint Francis to place the kids in licensed foster care homes. Saint Francis, which is based in Kansas, provides support to those children and the foster parents. Saint Francis also does other work, such as in-home clinical services to keep children and families together.

Foster parents receive free training, Schwan said. They get 20 hours of instruction before taking in foster children, and then must take 12 hours of training every year.

Foster parents are compensated financially by the state, based on a child’s level of need. If both foster parents are working, they can have their daycare paid for, Schwan said.

The amount of time a child stays with foster parents varies. Sometimes, problems are resolved quickly, and the kids return home in short order. Other times, kids might be with foster parents six to 12 months.

The goal is usually reunification with the child’s parents, Schwan said.

Foster parents are especially needed for teenagers.

People sometimes shy away from teenagers, thinking they’re going to be harder to parent.

“But I think that they are actually some of the better kids,” Hatfield said.

Older kids can tell you what they’re feeling and express their needs. Many can drive themselves to school.

Teens need the same type of caring and love as anybody else, Hatfield said.

They just want a happy home. They want to be cared for, feel safe “and feel just as important as a baby or a smaller child,” she said.

Some teenage foster children “feel they’re not as important as younger kids,” Hatfield said. “They know that they’re not cute little babies.”

They also have to deal with the stigma of being a foster child.

In this part of the state, there’s a big need for foster parents to take in multiple children from one family.

“You don’t want to have to break up siblings if you don’t have to,” Schwan said.

Sometimes, the bond those children have with each other is the only bond they have, she said.

Saint Francis has recently dealt with groups of two to five siblings. It’s hard to find placements for groups like that, Schwan said.

In some cases, the oldest child in those families might be 7.

Foster parents are not always women. Some of the parents Hatfield works with are single men. “Our kids need positive male role models,” Schwan said.

When children are removed from their homes, there’s going to be some initial trauma.

That’s understandable, Schwan said, when you’re picked up by someone you don’t know, put in the home of someone you don’t know and told you’re going to sleep there for an indeterminate period.

If that were to happen to be her, “I might be a little agitated. I might not sleep well,” Schwan said. How do you expect kids to react any differently?

She hopes foster parents can look past that initial behavior, knowing there’s “trauma underneath.”

The training and support they receive from places like Saint Francis will be extremely helpful, she said.

The requirements of foster parents are to have “a big heart and just to care,” Hatfield said.

Even though the children won’t be in their lives forever, foster parents have to develop an attachment for the kids.

If children develop a healthy attachment with their foster parents, “then they’ll know what a healthy attachment feels like when they go back home,” Schwan said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.