Found in translation: Children’s books from around the world

When I lived in Japan for a few years after college, I had a startling realization at the six-floor Kinokuniya bookstore in Tokyo.

There are many, many books originally written in English that are available in Japanese — mostly bestsellers, business books, and children’s classics. But manga comics aside, very few books originally written in Japanese are ever made available in English.

Of course, that’s largely due to raw numbers. There are many more books released in English every year than there are in Japanese. But this also extends to other foreign languages.

According to the University of Rochester, works in translation make up only about 3% of books published in the U.S., a fact researchers refer to as the “three percent problem.”

That percentage is even smaller for children’s literature.

You’ve probably heard of the Newbery Medal, awarded annually to the author of “the most distinguished contribution to American literature for children.” Newbery books include well-known titles like “Sarah, Plain and Tall,” “The Giver,” and “Because of Winn-Dixie.”