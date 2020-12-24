Foundation gives $60,000 to art project

The Greater Grand Island Community Foundation has presented $60,000 to the Grand Island Partnership for the Arts to be used for the “Densel’s Dream” art project.

“Densel’s Dream,” the vision of the late Densel Rasmussen, will be a sculpture placed just north from where Highway 281 and Webb Road meet. The organization has commissioned Grand Island artist Mathew Plazeck to complete the project.

The dollars given toward “Densel’s Dream” will help ensure the total project’s completion, including the sculpture, lighting and parking.

“Densel’s Dream” is the Grand Island Partnership for the Arts’ first public art piece.

“This fabulous public art piece is the first for our city honoring Densel Rasmussen, who was so involved in making our community a better place for our residents,” Steve Anderson of the Grand Island Partnership for the Arts said in a news release. “You may not have known Densel, but he did have a major effect on all of us with the kind, thoughtful and anonymous ways he made Grand Island a better place for all.”

Rasmussen died in 2017 at the age of 62.