Four agencies uniting for industrial park drainage problem

Four agencies are coming together to solve drainage problems at Platte Valley Industrial Park in Grand Island.
The city of Grand Island, Hall County, Central Platte Natural Resources District and Grand Island Area Economic Development Corp. are readying an interlocal agreement to address the long-standing issue.
The drainage improvement project would expand ditches and add culverts along Schimmer Drive to carry water to the Wood River diversion.
It is expected to cost roughly $630,000, which will be shared among the agencies.
The project is only at the design phase and has not been approved, said Jesse Mintken, assistant manager for the NRD.
“This is just a plan to move forward,” Mintken said. “There’s been some conceptual design done, but there’s still a lot of work that needs to be done. But this agreement, at least, is a plan to move forward and see a project through.”
Shared problems
Concerns about drainage in the area had been brought to the city before by the residents there, but the issue extends beyond the city’s jurisdiction.
Rather than pursue it alone, the city met with the development corporation, which encounters the same problems as area landowners, Public Works Director John Collins said.
“Both of them were looking at tying into the diversion canal, but neither of them worked well doing that, and the (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers) would have had issues if we had tried that,” Collins said.
Hall County has the same issues, but its participation in the project will be smaller because, while there are more acres, the county has less runoff, which is what most affects drainage, County Engineer Steve Riehle said.
Support Local Journalism
“The property that’s in the county and outside the city doesn’t have as much runoff because it’s largely ag property, and a lot of that water has the ability to soak in,” Riehle said.
Rural landowners and urban property owners will benefit from the project, Mintken said.
“There’s maybe 1,500 acres just preliminarily we looked at that can benefit from having that water come off their ground, as far as agriculture goes,” he said. “The urban side, the industrial park, there’s a need to have that water get out of there. The Wood River project we feel can be a good place to take that water and help a lot of people out.”
If the project is approved, the county will widen ditches from 4 feet to 15 feet along Wildwood Drive and Schimmer Drive, between U.S. Highway 281 and Blaine Street, Riehle said.
The city will expand its ditches along Schimmer Drive, Collins said.
“Heading toward Locust (Street), where it gets back into the city’s property, we’ll do widening and resetting grades and culverts from Locust all the way to the diversion canal,” he said.
Project’s funding divided
The city portion of the project’s cost will be only a few thousand dollars, Collins said. A Platte Valley Assessment District was created in June to cover the costs for the city.
“We’re putting most of the work on the design,” he said. “We’re assessing most of the cost to the industrial park property owners because they’re the primary beneficiary and it’s within the city limits.”
Hall County is expected to contribute roughly $85,000 and the development corporation about $180,000.
An interlocal agreement is the best way to tackle such a complex project, Riehle said.
“It shows teamwork, participation and makes it strong for grants if grants are available that will fit the project timeline and scope,” he said. “It maximizes efficiencies when you get different parties involved.”
The agreement will be brought before the Grand Island City Council and Hall County Board of Commissioners during their regular meetings Tuesday.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.