Four agencies uniting for industrial park drainage problem

“Both of them were looking at tying into the diversion canal, but neither of them worked well doing that, and the (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers) would have had issues if we had tried that,” Collins said.

Hall County has the same issues, but its participation in the project will be smaller because, while there are more acres, the county has less runoff, which is what most affects drainage, County Engineer Steve Riehle said.

“The property that’s in the county and outside the city doesn’t have as much runoff because it’s largely ag property, and a lot of that water has the ability to soak in,” Riehle said.

Rural landowners and urban property owners will benefit from the project, Mintken said.

“There’s maybe 1,500 acres just preliminarily we looked at that can benefit from having that water come off their ground, as far as agriculture goes,” he said. “The urban side, the industrial park, there’s a need to have that water get out of there. The Wood River project we feel can be a good place to take that water and help a lot of people out.”

If the project is approved, the county will widen ditches from 4 feet to 15 feet along Wildwood Drive and Schimmer Drive, between U.S. Highway 281 and Blaine Street, Riehle said.