Four arrested after meth, guns, cash seized by police Thursday in Hastings

Three handguns, more than $16,000 in cash and 1.6 pounds of methamphetamine were seized and four people were arrested by law enforcement officers Thursday at Hastings.
Arrested were William Packer, Holly Hartman, Ryan Moody and Gregg Weatherwax. The ages and hometowns of three of the suspects were not immediately available.
The arrests were made on the 300 block of North Saunders Avenue.
At about 12:30 p.m., two Hastings Police Department detectives were conducting surveillance in that area. Those detectives currently are assigned to the Central Nebraska Drug and Safe Streets Task Force. Members of the Adams County Sheriff’s Department were also on the scene during the initial aspects of the investigation.
A man and a woman were observed exiting a vehicle in the area. The male, later identified as Packer, fled from officers into the residence at 315 N. Saunders Ave. He was wanted on both state and federal warrants and has been a fugitive for more than six months.
A perimeter was set up around the residence, and a canine indicated the odor of an illegal drug coming from the vehicle the two people exited. A subsequent search of the vehicle led to the seizure of the methamphetamine, handguns, cash and other illegal items.
Other members of the task force and Hastings Police continued to surround the house and make the neighborhood safe for residents.
“Several attempts were made to have Packer exit the house and surrender himself but he refused,” according to a news release from the Hastings Police Department.
The HPD’s tactical response team was activated and a search warrant was obtained for the residence. During the service of the search warrant, Weatherwax and Moody were taken into custody for harboring Packer inside the residence, according to the news release.
“Many attempts were made to get Packer to surrender himself and he refused to exit the residence until the Tactical Response Team deployed chemical munitions,” the release says.
Packer, a 45-year-old Harvard man, was arrested for outstanding warrants in Adams County (possession of a controlled substance) and Hall County (distribution of a controlled substance and possession of money while violating drug laws). He also was arrested on a federal warrant for conspiracy to distribute meth and possession of meth with intent to distribute.
He was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute (methamphetamine), three counts of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of money while violating drug laws, theft by receiving a stolen firearm and obstructing a police officer.
The female, who was identified as Hartman, was arrested for driving under suspension and possession of a controlled substance (meth).
Moody and Weatherwax were arrested for being accessories to a felony.
Assisting Hastings Police and Adams County Sheriff were the FBI, the Grand Island Police Department, the Nebraska State Patrol and the Hall County Sheriff’s Department. Those agencies are part of the task force.
“The Hastings Police Department would like to thank the citizens of our community for your continued cooperation with our department and for the information you provide us regarding criminal activity within our community,” the news release says.