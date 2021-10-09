Four arrested after meth, guns, cash seized by police Thursday in Hastings

Three handguns, more than $16,000 in cash and 1.6 pounds of methamphetamine were seized and four people were arrested by law enforcement officers Thursday at Hastings.

Arrested were William Packer, Holly Hartman, Ryan Moody and Gregg Weatherwax. The ages and hometowns of three of the suspects were not immediately available.

The arrests were made on the 300 block of North Saunders Avenue.

At about 12:30 p.m., two Hastings Police Department detectives were conducting surveillance in that area. Those detectives currently are assigned to the Central Nebraska Drug and Safe Streets Task Force. Members of the Adams County Sheriff’s Department were also on the scene during the initial aspects of the investigation.

A man and a woman were observed exiting a vehicle in the area. The male, later identified as Packer, fled from officers into the residence at 315 N. Saunders Ave. He was wanted on both state and federal warrants and has been a fugitive for more than six months.

A perimeter was set up around the residence, and a canine indicated the odor of an illegal drug coming from the vehicle the two people exited. A subsequent search of the vehicle led to the seizure of the methamphetamine, handguns, cash and other illegal items.