Four decades of teaching: Lisa Cunningham, Nancy Huber

Lisa Cunningham and Nancy Huber, who have both worked for Grand Island Public Schools for 40 years, will head off in different directions later this month.

Cunningham will retire from teaching, while Huber will keep on going.

The two women were honored for their 40 years of service last Wednesday at a gathering of the Grand Island Education Association.

For the last 20 years, Cunningham has taught at Jefferson Elementary.

In retirement, she and her husband, Kevin, will visit a grandchild in Denver, as well as their children. She also hopes to travel and “maybe find some good groups to volunteer with,” she said.

Cunningham, who turned 65 in March, has been able to retire for two or three years. But she decided this would be her final year in the classroom.

“I think I knew it was coming most of the year, honestly,” she said. “I knew that it was time.”

She described her teaching career as “wonderful. I enjoyed it all. There’s always the good and the bad, but the good is much more than the difficult days. So it was good. It was all good.”