Fourth Street Festival starts Saturday in Grand Island

Fourth Street Festival starts Saturday, June 5, in downtown Grand Island.

Agustin Sanchez, owner of Tacos Los Hermanos, is leading this year’s two-day event, one he hopes “will get better every year.”

“I do it for the community and I want to bring something back, like the Ethnic Festival that used to be here in Grand Island,” said Sanchez. “It’s for Fourth Street. I love Fourth Street, so I want to have it on Fourth Street.”

A Cinco de Mayo celebration was held in the years before.

“We stopped doing that because, during that Cinco de Mayo weekend, it’s Mother’s Day weekend, graduation weekend and the weather’s not the greatest, so we just moved it now to where it’s called Fourth Street Festival.”

The event is not only better going into its third year, it’s bigger, said Sanchez.

“Our first year it was one block. The second year it was two blocks. The third year now we’re doing three blocks and we’re having a lot more entertainment,” he said.

The activities and guests featured this year are many.

Food, beer gardens, live music (including Grand Island Senior High Mariachi Band), a bike and car show, amateur boxing on Saturday, Lucha Libre wrestling on Sunday and mechanical bull rides.

There will also be robots!

Provided by DJ Challenger of Omaha, the robots on Sunday will dance before the festival’s attendees.

“They don’t talk, but they dance,” said Sanchez. “People can take picture with them and they walk around the festival, but it only lasts two hours, because then you have to charge them.”

The festival is also a community support event.

Crisis Center, Salvation Army, UNK, and other agenices will have a presence there. Bringing together so many people, activities and entertainments has been a challenge, but also a joy, said Sanchez.

“I thought about this last year, but I didn’t really start putting my mind into it until March,” he said. “In March I started puzzling it out.”

Sanchez was helped by Brent Lindner, Wave Pizza Co. owner and downtown event organizer.

“I organize it and he’s involved with getting all the permits, the stage, getting the restrooms, the alcohol permit. He helps out a lot,” said Sanchez. “We did it last year and everything came out good, and we plan to work on bigger things in the near future.”

Events start at 11 a.m. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/4th-Street-Festival-102727459084269.

