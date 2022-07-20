Free admission to State Fair available Aug. 30

Thanks to a new partnership between the Nebraska State Fair and News Channel Nebraska, everyone who attends the fair Aug. 30 will get in free, as long as they display an app at the gate.

The Nebraska-based media company announced Friday that it will donate $50,000 in cash and media services to the State Fair. As part of the partnership, News Channel Nebraska will advertise a special promotion via its statewide TV network, 15 radio stations and online outlets.

Tuesday, Aug. 30, is the Veterans Day Celebration at the State Fair. The fair’s traditional veterans recognition program will be at 3 p.m. at the Heartland Events Center.

Fairgoers will need to show the News Channel Nebraska app on their mobile devices in order to gain free gate that day. The app is available for free on the App Store and Google Play.

“We are excited to support the State Fair and even more excited to use our multimedia outlets to invite the state of Nebraska to this premiere event in Grand Island,” News Channel Nebraska Chief Executive Officer Andy Ruback says in a news release.

“News Channel Nebraska focuses on serving all of Nebraska, from metro to the smaller rural communities — so does the Nebraska State Fair,” State Fair Executive Director Bill Ogg says in the release. “Our partnership is a very natural outgrowth of our mutual desire to serve all Nebraska in the best possible way.”

The State Fair runs from Aug. 26 to Sept. 5.