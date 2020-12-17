Free Christmas Eve lunch available from Sunheat

The lunch, which is a drive-thru program, is available to anyone wearing a mask “who could use a little holiday cheer.” The meal, which includes pork loin with cherry sauce, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans and a dessert, will be available to pick up in the Tommy Gunz Bistro parking lot, 1607 S. Locust St. There is a limit of five meals per car (one meal per person).