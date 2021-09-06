Free combine rides provided by Case IH Agriculture popular at State Fair

Free combine rides, provided by Case IH Agriculture, harvest a good number of fairgoers every year.

At about 3:45 p.m. Sunday, the line was 40 people long.

Four combines, all flying American flags, take people around the Fonner Park track. They are Case Axial-Flow models 8240, 8250 and 7130.

Wyatt Umstead, 14, got a ride with his sister, Whitney, 9.

How was it?

“Really fun,” Wyatt said. “Because the guy was really nice. It rode smooth. And I like to ride in the combines.”

Whitney also liked the driver. Both were glad to get a souvenir of their journey, a Nebraska-shaped piece of metal, stamped with the words Case IH and State Fair 2021.

The kids were visiting the fair with their parents, Mike and Dawn Umstead. Mike is a native of Friend. Arriving Sunday morning, they planned to stay overnight and head back to South Dakota today.

It was the first Nebraska State Fair for Wyatt and Whitney. Wyatt enjoyed walking around and looking at “a few cool things,” including combines, tractors and displays.

Whitney was happy to buy some new Pop-Its at the fair.