Using a grant from Blue Cross Blue Shield, Heartland United Way will hand out 6,000 face masks Tuesday as part of Grand Island Public Schools’ food distribution.

The distribution runs from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at six locations.

Two of the sites are at Grand Island Senior High — at Door No. 2 and Door 21. The other food distribution sites are the west parking lot of Walnut Middle School, the east entrance to Barr Middle School off of Sylvan Street, Door N of the Kneale Administration Building and the main entrance of Shoemaker Elementary School.

Masks will be distributed to anyone who needs them.

“The Heartland United Way is grateful for the Blue Cross Blue Shield grant for providing funding for 6,000 masks along with printed instructions in four languages to let people know how to care for and wear masks correctly,” Heartland United Way President Karen Rathke said in a statement. “This grant is a great way to show how much we care and want to keep people healthy.”

