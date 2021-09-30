 Skip to main content
Free film Thursday night at Grand Theatre
A free movie will be shown tonight at the Grand Theatre, kicking off the Heartland United Way 2021-22 campaign.

The film “Only the Brave” begins at 7 p.m. It is based on the 2013 Yarnell Hill fire tragedy near Yarnell, Ariz., which killed 19 members of the Granite Mountain Hotshots.

The viewing of the film is made possible by the theater, campaign chairs D.J. and Kathy Eihusen and Grand Island Professional Firefighters Local 647.

The lone survivor from the Hotshots, Brendan McDonough, will be the featured speaker at Heartland United Way’s campaign kickoff luncheon on Oct. 7. That gathering will begin at 11:30 a.m. at Riverside Golf Course.

Tickets to the kickoff luncheon are $25, or $250 for a table of eight.

For information, call the United Way at 308-382-2675.

McDonough also will appear at a free reception honoring first responders at 6 p.m. Oct. 7 at Third City Christian Church.

