Free flu shots offered this weekend and next

Free flu shots will be offered this weekend and next in the parking lot of Central District Health Department, 1137 S. Locust St.
The shots will be provided today and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The hours are the same Nov. 14 and 15.
The shots, which are for individuals 19 and older, are provided by Central District Health and CHI Health St. Francis.
“A flu shot protects you and those around you,” says a flier.
Because the shots are free, individuals don’t have to worry about insurance. Shots will be available for 1,500 people.
Masks are required. Those feeling sick are asked to stay home.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.