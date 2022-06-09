Free Narcan nasal spray available at Super Saver at Five Points in Grand Island

The Super Saver Pharmacy at Five Points in Grand Island is the newest pharmacy in the Statewide Narcan Program.

As of earlier this week, the Super Saver pharmacy is now distributing free Narcan nasal spray kits.

The statewide program is a partnership between the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Division of Behavioral Health, the Nebraska Pharmacists Association and Region 3 Behavioral Health System.

“Our partnership with Super Saver, DHHS and Region V Behavioral Health Systems will allow family members or friends of a person at risk of opioid overdose or the person at risk of opioid overdose themselves to access Narcan nasal spray at no cost, without a prescription or insurance,” Nebraska Pharmacists Association Project Coordinator Amy Holman said in a news release. “This program has the potential to save lives in Nebraska. We are happy to finally have a location in Grand Island.”

Super Saver Five Points is at 710 W. State St. For information, call 308-398-0940.

Narcan is a brand name for naloxone, “a life-saving medicine that can reverse an opioid overdose,” stakeholders said in a news release. “Naloxone can restore normal breathing to a person whose breathing has slowed or stopped due to opioids, including fentanyl, if given in time. Anyone can carry naloxone, administer it to someone experiencing an overdose, and potentially save a life. Naloxone won’t harm someone if they’re overdosing on drugs other than opioids, so it’s always best to use it if you think someone is overdosing.”

Opioids are medications that act on receptors in the spinal cord and brain to reduce pain intensity and activate reward regions in the brain, causing the euphoria that can lead to misuse and opioid use disorder. Common opioids include prescription medications used to treat pain, such as morphine, codeine, methadone, oxycodone, hydrocodone, fentanyl and hydromorphone, and illicit drugs like heroin.