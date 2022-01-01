 Skip to main content
Free quit smoking program coming to CHI Health St. Francis in January
Free quit smoking program coming to CHI Health St. Francis in January

Tobacco use remains the leading cause of preventable death and disease in the United States. It kills more than 480,000 Americans each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

For those interested in quitting, CHI Health St. Francis is offering a “Freedom from Smoking” tobacco cessation class with the first session taking place 4-5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, in Conference Room 6 at the hospital, 2620 W. Faidley Ave.

This program is free to the community. Masking and social-distancing policies will be followed.

For more than 30 years, this leading American Lung Association tobacco cessation program shows participants how to quit tobacco — for good — in a small and supportive group setting.

The seven-week, eight-session program is led by the hospital’s certified instructors Jenny Roush, BSE, CHI Health Regional Cancer Center at St. Francis, and Seann Julian, RRT, St. Francis Cardiac/Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services. It will cover topics like knowing if you’re ready to quit smoking, lifestyle changes, coping strategies and stress management. Also included is a participant handbook, relaxation DVD and preparing for quit day tools.

Participants are asked to register by Monday, Jan. 10, by calling 308-398-8912.

