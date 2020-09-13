Free to eat: Nine Grand Island schools qualify for free breakfast and lunch

“We know how hard it can be to work on an empty stomach and you are unable to focus because your stomach hurts or you have that empty feeling in your stomach,” Hauser said. “We know that our kids are getting a nutritious meal and that that will help not only their health, but also help them focus on their academics. It is about getting those needs met. We know that students could have two meals at school to help with their nutrition.”

Spellman said the CEP designation reduces the stigma among students who may not want to be identified as qualifying for free or reduced meals.

“There is just that stigma where they do not want to feel like they are being identified as a ‘poor kid.’ So the CEP (designation) actually helps increase participation in the school meal program,” she said. “Since everybody is able to eat for free, it reduces that stigma like, ‘Oh, that kid is free (meal-qualified) and his parents cannot afford things.’ So decreasing that stigma increases equity for students to have nutritious food.”